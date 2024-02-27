How The Rumor Kate Middleton Was In A Coma Got Started
The following contains mention of a speculated eating disorder.
Since it was reported early in January that Kate Middleton had undergone planned abdominal surgery, there has been much speculation regarding her health. A statement released by Kensington Palace read, "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery ... She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
Middleton kept her surgery so secret that not even close associates knew about it, according to Page Six. However, the palace did give an update to share that the mom of three was happy to be home after her two-week hospital stay and "is making good progress." With the Royal Family so tight-lipped about the nature of Middleton's abdominal surgery, there are naturally many theories flying around about her procedure — and the biggest rumor to date so far was that the Princess of Wales was in a medically-induced coma.
A Spanish media outlet reported that Kate Middleton's abdominal surgery took a drastic turn
Kensington Palace is attempting to shut down any and all rumors surrounding Kate Middleton's surgery. As reported by The Times, a reporter named Concha Calleja stated during a segment in the Spanish news outlet "Fiesta" that there were dire complications while the Princess of Wales was in the hospital. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn't expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn't go so well," Calleja reportedly shared. According to the correspondent, Middleton was in "great danger" after going under the knife.
A royal source told The Times, "It's total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."
Following the false report, Emma Woolf of TalkTV declared, "Frankly, I think this Spanish journalist should be stripped of her media accreditation and I think that the Fiesta channel should be issuing a formal apology to Kate and her family. What are they going to invent next, that she's dead? I think this is really, really disgusting." Kevin O'Sullivan agreed but added that the Palace hasn't been forthcoming with details and pointed out, "You can't blame foreign journalists for speculating but you might as well expect speculation." Indeed, there are many rumors about Middleton's condition, and one theory has Prince William very upset.
Prince William is concerned the public thinks Kate Middleton has an eating disorder
Although the public is clamoring to find out more details about Kate Middleton's surgery, it may just end up in the Palace's tightly sealed vault of secrets. A source shared with In Touch that Middleton and Prince William are both "adamant" about keeping the reason behind her surgery private. "Kate and William would've preferred to keep the surgery quiet but felt the public should know why she'll be out of the spotlight the next few months," the insider revealed. Addressing rumors that her hospital stay could be related to an eating disorder, the source stated, "William gets angry when people say Kate has an eating disorder. Of course, it worries him that people think that, but it's also a sensitive topic given what his mother went through."
Amid Middleton's surgery recovery and King Charles' cancer diagnosis, royal expert and author Christopher Andersen revealed to Fox News Digital, "Kate is worried about the psychic toll these twin medical battles are having on her husband." He added, "Now he has resumed his royal duties much sooner than perhaps he would have liked. But there are times when duty trumps family life and, after all, William is the future king."
If you need help with an eating disorder or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).