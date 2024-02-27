How The Rumor Kate Middleton Was In A Coma Got Started

Kensington Palace is attempting to shut down any and all rumors surrounding Kate Middleton's surgery. As reported by The Times, a reporter named Concha Calleja stated during a segment in the Spanish news outlet "Fiesta" that there were dire complications while the Princess of Wales was in the hospital. "The decision was to put her in an induced coma. They had to intubate her. There were serious complications that they didn't expect because the operation went well, but the postoperative period didn't go so well," Calleja reportedly shared. According to the correspondent, Middleton was in "great danger" after going under the knife.

A royal source told The Times, "It's total nonsense. No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household. It's fundamentally, totally made-up, and I'll use polite English here: it's absolutely not the case."

Following the false report, Emma Woolf of TalkTV declared, "Frankly, I think this Spanish journalist should be stripped of her media accreditation and I think that the Fiesta channel should be issuing a formal apology to Kate and her family. What are they going to invent next, that she's dead? I think this is really, really disgusting." Kevin O'Sullivan agreed but added that the Palace hasn't been forthcoming with details and pointed out, "You can't blame foreign journalists for speculating but you might as well expect speculation." Indeed, there are many rumors about Middleton's condition, and one theory has Prince William very upset.