Kate Middleton's Reason For Guarding Her Surgery Poses Blatant Double Standard
In January, the world was rocked by news of Kate Middleton's private abdominal surgery. And when we say 'private,' we really mean 'secret.' Per People, even the royal family and Kate's inner circle were kept in the dark about the procedure. "Within their broader circle of family friends, there had been no indication that anything was wrong, and the carefully guarded news about Kate's situation came as a surprise even to those who work closely with the royal family," the publication wrote.
A separate People article reported that the surgery was successful, albeit more serious than anybody knew (since it was secret, remember). The Princess of Wales is expected to resume her royal duties at Easter, and is currently recovering in the hospital, where she was visited by her father-in-law, King Charles III.
Speaking of Charles, he will be undergoing a surgery of his own for an enlarged prostate. Unlike Kate, Charles was transparent with his diagnosis. According to a source who spoke with People, the reigning monarch of England felt "it was sensible" for him "to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst." It's telling that after he went public with the news, searches about prostate enlargement skyrocketed by 1,061%, per the UK's National Health Service.
But as one of the most popular and visible members of the royal family, wouldn't it also make sense for Kate to be open? Apparently not, because the Princess of Wales felt that privacy was the best choice for her family.
Is Kate Middleton being hypocritical?
According to a statement released by her office and obtained in a People exclusive, "[Kate Middleton] hopes that the public will understand her desire to [exercise privacy] to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
It's understandable to want to keep health diagnoses close to the chest, but Kate's reasoning here poses a double standard. That's because Kate's brother and sister-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have been shamed by the press for exercising privacy for the sake of their children. For example, The New York Times pointed out the hypocrisy of Harry and Meghan pleading for privacy, while also dropping a Netflix documentary and a tell-all book. Likewise, in Kate's case, it feels confusing to conceal a noteworthy medical procedure while simultaneously showing face at public events.
But the British monarchy has long held a complicated relationship with the press — criticizing the tabloids for intrusion, while also working with the media to promote various causes and events. Speaking with The New York Times, historian Ed Owens nodded to "toxicity" between the royals and the media. "There has been both a softening of the press's approach and a more aggressive approach by the family to how they are covered," he said. On that note, a double health announcement by the royal family is something that wouldn't have been done in the days of Queen Elizabeth II. Perhaps this signals a new, modern approach to communication.
Kate Middleton and King Charles III's modern communications approach
King Charles III and Kate Middleton shared their health news on the same day, with Kate asking for privacy as to the nature of her abdominal procedure. This is an unprecedented move by the royals, and speaks to how they're moving forward with their communications in a modern world. Robert Hardman, author of "The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy," told Fox News that it was a surprising approach. "When I heard the second announcement, I thought, 'Is this a repeat?'" he said. "I thought it was just extraordinary to have two major royal medical bulletins on the same day within a couple of hours."
As Fox reported, the royals are taking their cues from an unlikely place: Hollywood. "What [Charles has] done is very similar to what a number of celebrities ... do when they face something personal — they talk about it to raise levels of awareness," Hardman added. And in Kate's case, there are plenty of A-listers who ask for privacy when they go through something difficult. By addressing the situation up front, it ensures the royals have control of the narrative.
Per The New York Post, Kate is one of most beloved royal figures, and publicizing her abdominal procedure ensures everyone understands why she's taking time to rest. But that hasn't stopped the Google searches around procedures and "reasons for abdominal surgery," via USA Today.