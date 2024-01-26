Kate Middleton's Reason For Guarding Her Surgery Poses Blatant Double Standard

In January, the world was rocked by news of Kate Middleton's private abdominal surgery. And when we say 'private,' we really mean 'secret.' Per People, even the royal family and Kate's inner circle were kept in the dark about the procedure. "Within their broader circle of family friends, there had been no indication that anything was wrong, and the carefully guarded news about Kate's situation came as a surprise even to those who work closely with the royal family," the publication wrote.

A separate People article reported that the surgery was successful, albeit more serious than anybody knew (since it was secret, remember). The Princess of Wales is expected to resume her royal duties at Easter, and is currently recovering in the hospital, where she was visited by her father-in-law, King Charles III.

Speaking of Charles, he will be undergoing a surgery of his own for an enlarged prostate. Unlike Kate, Charles was transparent with his diagnosis. According to a source who spoke with People, the reigning monarch of England felt "it was sensible" for him "to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst." It's telling that after he went public with the news, searches about prostate enlargement skyrocketed by 1,061%, per the UK's National Health Service.

But as one of the most popular and visible members of the royal family, wouldn't it also make sense for Kate to be open? Apparently not, because the Princess of Wales felt that privacy was the best choice for her family.