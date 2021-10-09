How Are Meghan And Harry Making Sure Lilibet And Archie Grow Up With Total Privacy?

Meghan Markle has made it clear that she wants her privacy. But even with her move to California with Prince Harry after their royal exit early in 2020, Meghan hasn't caught a break from the paparazzi. Unlike some stars who have expressed their feelings towards the flashing cameras in public, Meghan has had a more subtle approach to the entire affair. The "Suits" alum took her grievances to court to ensure she rightfully gets her privacy in her new home and the life she's building with Harry and their two children: Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor and Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

In February, Meghan won her lawsuit against a tabloid that invaded her privacy by publishing excerpts of a letter by her estranged father, Thomas Markle. "For these outlets, it's a game," her statement said (via USA Today). "For me and so many others, it's real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep." The court agreed with her statement. High Court Justice Mark Warby said in his written ruling, "The claimant had a reasonable expectation that the contents of the letter would remain private. The Mail articles interfered with that reasonable expectation," adding that there was "no prospect that a different judgment would be reached after a trial."

Meghan has taken a tough stand against the press for her privacy. And now, she's ensuring that she does the same for Lilibet and Archie as they grow up in their California mansion.