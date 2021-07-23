What It's Supposedly Like In The California Town After Meghan And Harry Moved In

It isn't always easy when a major celebrity packs bags and relocates to an off-the-beaten-path town. Taylor Swift's neighbors in Watchhill, Rhode Island were infuriated after Swift built a "sea wall" in front of her waterside mansion in December 2013 (the singer had just undergone a break-in that summer), the Daily Mail reported. In Swift fashion, she wrote a song about it ("I had a fabulous time / ruining everything," she sings on 2020's "The Last Great American Dynasty," via Genius). For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, meanwhile, their move from the U.K. to California following their 2019 resignation from the British royal family has been seemingly peaceful, a word the couple has needed for quite some time.

Friend and mental health advocate Bryony Gordon penned in The Telegraph in May that Harry was "spiritually at home" in California, even with Meghan giving birth to their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, there, to much media scrutiny. Harry has been "set free," Gordon wrote, adding that, whether due to cultural differences or the physical distance, the prince no longer lived "in fear of the repercussions of existing as himself, as he wants and needs to be."

But what is it really like to live in Montecito, Calif., the neighborhood the Sussexes now call home? Keep reading to find out.