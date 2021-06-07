Piers Morgan Has More To Say About Lilibet Diana

Speaking on the Australian morning show "Today" on June 7, Piers Morgan called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle naming their daughter Lilibet "ironic." He said, "You have this couple who have been trashing the royal family and the monarchy for the last few weeks and they have named the baby after the queen." Lilibet appeared to be a nod to Queen Elizabeth II, Harry's grandmother, as it's her nickname.

He then went on to insinuate the name choice may have been the couple's way of trying to make amends with Harry's family. The two didn't have the nicest things to say in their infamous May interview with Oprah Winfrey or when Harry spoke out on the Apple+ series, "The Me You Can't See."

But despite a long and not so friendly history between Morgan and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Morgan actually did have something a little nice to say about the exciting baby news. "I always think when a new baby is born, I've had four myself, it's churlish to put any negative slant at such a moment. I wish them all the very best," he said. "There is four in the family now. I wish them every success and a long and happy life."

Does that mean Piers Morgan won't be sharing any more negative thoughts about Harry and Meghan? Well, we probably shouldn't expect miracles, but let's watch this space...