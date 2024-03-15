The Tragic Truth About Zendaya

Zendaya had a bad experience with Disney before she seized control of her future and transformed herself into an Emmy-winning actor. While she successfully convinced producers and casting directors that she was ready to shed her image as a cherub-cheeked child actor, Zendaya had to endure a lot of adversity to become the sought-after star that she is today.

So many eyeballs have watched Zendaya command the screen in "K.C. Undercover," "Euphoria," the "Spider-Man" franchise, and the "Dune" movies, making it hard to believe that she ever struggled with shyness. However, her parents told Vogue it was something that affected her deeply in kindergarten — it made it so difficult for her to learn that she needed to repeat the grade.

During her school years, Zendaya also began experiencing anxiety. "I remember panicking, and my teacher had to walk me out of the room and say, 'Calm down, deep breaths,'" she recalled to InStyle. The anxiety subsided for a while but returned once acting opportunities outside of the House of Mouse started coming her way. Upon witnessing the internet's reaction to one of her career moves, Zendaya was so distraught that she wanted to shut herself off from the world. "I think a lot of it stems from the pressure I put on myself, wanting to do my best and not make a mistake," she said of the potential cause of her anxiety. On top of having a stressful career, she's been tested by several upsetting experiences.