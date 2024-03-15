What Caroline Manzo's Daughter Lauren Has Said About Her Divorce

Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Caroline Manzo's only daughter is going through a divorce. Lauren Manzo married Vito Scalia in 2015 in New York City. According to Glamour, the reception was held at the Manzo-owned Brownstone in Patterson, New Jersey. In 2017, Lauren gave birth to the former couple's only daughter, Markie.

Rumors that Lauren and Scalia had split started circulating on social media when fans noticed that the two hadn't been pictured together in quite some time. However, Lauren didn't confirm that her marriage had ended until October 2023. The news broke while the Manzo family was in Italy for Lauren's brother's wedding. Shortly thereafter, Lauren took to Instagram to address her divorce for the first time.

"By now you guys have seen the news that has broken. Just want to let you guys know, we're all good, this has been done for a very long time," she said. "The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page, this is something that we did together," she continued. According to the U.S. Sun, Scalia filed court documents in New Jersey in September 2023. "The parties have experienced irreconcilable differences for a period of at least six months which has caused the breakdown of their marriage and it is apparent that the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation," read the docs, in part.