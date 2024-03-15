What Caroline Manzo's Daughter Lauren Has Said About Her Divorce
Former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Caroline Manzo's only daughter is going through a divorce. Lauren Manzo married Vito Scalia in 2015 in New York City. According to Glamour, the reception was held at the Manzo-owned Brownstone in Patterson, New Jersey. In 2017, Lauren gave birth to the former couple's only daughter, Markie.
Rumors that Lauren and Scalia had split started circulating on social media when fans noticed that the two hadn't been pictured together in quite some time. However, Lauren didn't confirm that her marriage had ended until October 2023. The news broke while the Manzo family was in Italy for Lauren's brother's wedding. Shortly thereafter, Lauren took to Instagram to address her divorce for the first time.
"By now you guys have seen the news that has broken. Just want to let you guys know, we're all good, this has been done for a very long time," she said. "The last part of the process was filing. We were on the same page, this is something that we did together," she continued. According to the U.S. Sun, Scalia filed court documents in New Jersey in September 2023. "The parties have experienced irreconcilable differences for a period of at least six months which has caused the breakdown of their marriage and it is apparent that the marriage should be dissolved as there is no reasonable prospect of reconciliation," read the docs, in part.
Lauren Manzo denied divorce rumors at first
Both Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia have denied split rumors at various times throughout their marriage. In 2018, for example, Vito fired back at fans wondering about the status of his relationship with his then-wife. "We just don't put our relationship on social media and people can't seem to understand that. We are perfect," he said on Facebook. Then, in July 2023, just two months before Scalia filed for divorce, it was Lauren's turn to shoot down rumors. "First of all, I truly give zero f**** if you admire me or not. Secondly, I haven't been on TV in 7 years. I am allowed to keep aspects of my life private especially after having a child. If you don't like it, then stay away from my page. It's very simple," she said at the time.
Despite the efforts made to keep the status of the relationship private, the news eventually broke. Although Lauren and Scalia haven't said too much about their failed marriage, it's clear that they both want what is best for each other — and for their daughter, whom they co-parent. "We continue to move forward with love and respect for each other, and we will always be a family, and that's it. It's about our daughter and her privacy because she didn't ask to be on TV — we did," Lauren said on Instagram.
Lauren Manzo & Vito Scalia have been seen together since their split
Despite ending their marriage, both Lauren Manzo and Vito Scalia remain close and have continued to carry on with functions and other events that have them crossing paths. Although there doesn't appear to be any chance for reconciliation, Lauren and Scalia seem to be in a really good place these days. In fact, the two have come together on more than one occasion, especially when it comes to supporting their respective families and their daughter, Markie. For example, both Lauren and Scalia were in attendance at Albie Manzo's wedding in Italy in November 2023, according to Page Six. A few months later, the two were pictured with Markie at her cheer competition in January 2024. Lauren's mom shared some snaps on her Instagram Stories at the time.
"Vito and I love and respect each other and we continue to move on as a family," Lauren said in her July 2023 Instagram video. Neither she nor Scalia have gone public with a new relationship since their split.