How Melissa McCarthy Really Lost So Much Weight

In 2015, Melissa McCarthy emerged from some time out of the spotlight looking 50 pounds lighter as she promoted the Paul Feig action movie "Spy," resulting in a lot of press questions about her looks instead of her work. "There are so many more intriguing things about women than their butt or their this or their that. It can't be the first question every time, or a question at all," she told Refinery29 in March 2016. While disappointed, the "Gilmore Girls" alum certainly wasn't surprised.

McCarthy has been open about the obstacles she has faced in the industry for deviating from the norm, including having to put up with insulting interviewers. "He kept asking, 'Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?'" she recalled to InStyle in 2019, referencing an interview she did after "Bridesmaids" in 2011. Unfortunately, it wasn't the first or last time she had to face that. "It happens all the time, to the point where it's fascinating because they don't do it to men," she added.

Besides the unprofessional conduct of journalists, McCarthy has also struggled with finding clothes for glamorous events. "Two Oscars ago, I couldn't find anybody to do a dress for me. I asked five or six designers," she told Redbook in 2014. But against all the unjust odds, McCarthy achieved mainstream success in Hollywood. So when she lost weight in 2014, she didn't do it to please others. Her weight loss was the result of a combination of factors — some personal, some professional.