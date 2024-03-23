The Sad Truth About Gary Sinise's Family's History Of Health Issues

Gary Sinise has been on our screens for years, from starring in "Forrest Gump" to being a part of the "CSI" universe. From how much we have seen him on our television screens, it may seem like we know just about everything about Sinise. Despite the glamour of his life, the truth is that Sinise and his family have faced a long history of health issues.

Family is everything to Sinise. He praised those closest to him and their dedication in a 2014 interview with Time, saying, "Family above all else — it's the thing that keeps me grounded, connected. I look to my family for strength and support — my wife, kids, and even my Mom and Dad who I'm blessed to still have around." Sinise also opened up in the article about how his brother-in-law, Jack Trese, had died of cancer at 68.

Sinise has personally faced his own health challenges. In 2012, the actor survived a serious car accident that caused him to have a fractured neck and concussion, per Flydulles. He recalled waking up in the emergency room, sharing, "Thankfully, I woke up. It could have all been gone, and I wouldn't have known the difference." Sinise overcame his incident and appreciated the value of good health, but unfortunately for the actor, health issues would become a constant struggle in his family.