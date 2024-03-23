The Sad Truth About Gary Sinise's Family's History Of Health Issues
Gary Sinise has been on our screens for years, from starring in "Forrest Gump" to being a part of the "CSI" universe. From how much we have seen him on our television screens, it may seem like we know just about everything about Sinise. Despite the glamour of his life, the truth is that Sinise and his family have faced a long history of health issues.
Family is everything to Sinise. He praised those closest to him and their dedication in a 2014 interview with Time, saying, "Family above all else — it's the thing that keeps me grounded, connected. I look to my family for strength and support — my wife, kids, and even my Mom and Dad who I'm blessed to still have around." Sinise also opened up in the article about how his brother-in-law, Jack Trese, had died of cancer at 68.
Sinise has personally faced his own health challenges. In 2012, the actor survived a serious car accident that caused him to have a fractured neck and concussion, per Flydulles. He recalled waking up in the emergency room, sharing, "Thankfully, I woke up. It could have all been gone, and I wouldn't have known the difference." Sinise overcame his incident and appreciated the value of good health, but unfortunately for the actor, health issues would become a constant struggle in his family.
Gary Sinise's son was diagnosed with cancer
Gary Sinise revealed on his foundation's website that his son, McAnna Anthony 'Mac' Sinise, had tragically succumbed to cancer. In the summer of 2018, Gary's son was diagnosed with Chordoma. According to the Mayo Clinic, Chordoma "is a rare type of bone cancer that happens most often in the bones of the spine or the skull."
While Mac immediately began treatment after his diagnosis, the cancer spread. Over time, the cancer began to affect Mac's mobility. Gary shared, "The cancer had paralyzed him from the chest down, but he still had limited use of his right arm, and fingers on his left hand." Despite the effects on his mobility, Mac persevered, continuing his passion for making music.
Unfortunately, Mac tragically died in January 2024. Gary revealed the news on his website and shared that they would finish Mac's work in music by releasing the things he created on an album titled "Resurrection & Revival" to be released after his tragic passing. The "Forrest Gump" actor ended the statement with a heartfelt message to his son. Gary wrote, "Thank you, Mac. You did it. Resurrection & Revival will live on. And so will you. In our hearts forever. We were blessed to have you in our lives as son, brother, and friend...and we will miss you and love you for eternity."
Gary Sinise's wife also received a cancer diagnosis
Gary Sinise has kept a tight lid on his personal life, even hiding another cancer diagnosis. It all spilled out in an emotional post about his son, Mac Sinise, revealing not just Mac's fight with cancer, but also dropping the bomb that his wife, Moira Sinise, was also diagnosed with cancer just months before Mac.
"The summer of 2018 was a particularly challenging time for our family. In June of that year, my wife Moira was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, and after surgery to remove lymph nodes, she began chemotherapy and radiation," Gary explained. Thankfully, the "Apollo 13" actor revealed that after months of going through various treatments, Moira became cancer-free.
While Gary may not want to share his family struggles, he's more than willing to gush about his relationship with his wife. In 2011, Gary revealed to Parade the secret to his decades-long marriage with Moira. He said, "A sense of humor. My wife's a loving, funny, Irish-spirited person, and I'm still surprised at some of the things she says. She makes me laugh every day." So, while there have been tough moments in their life, Gary always has his wife to lean on.