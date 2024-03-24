Moments From The Wendy Williams Show We Can Never Forget

Whether you loved or hated her, you can't deny that there were some iconic moments on "The Wendy Williams Show" that the world could never forget about. It all started in 2009 when Wendy Williams' first season ran after a brief trial run in 2008. From the beginning, it was clear that there was something special about Williams. People loved tuning in to laugh at her opinionated comments or watch the cameramen be shady toward the audience — it was unlike any other daytime talk show.

In 2019, while wrapping up Season 10 of the show, Williams expressed her gratitude for having the series. Per People, she said, "I appreciate doing this show because it's my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff." However, as time went by, the talk show host began taking more time away from her eponymous show.

In 2022, "The Wendy Williams Show" abruptly ended, and Williams wasn't even there to see it. Sherri Shepherd had stepped into Williams' hosting duties and eventually landed her own show in the time slot. Confusion surrounded the sudden ending to the show, but after widespread speculation, it was discovered that Williams had been dealing with several health issues, including aphasia and dementia. And while "The Wendy Williams Show" has become a thing of the past, it still holds a special place in many people's hearts, and with the many unforgettable moments in the show, it's no wonder why.