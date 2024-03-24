Moments From The Wendy Williams Show We Can Never Forget
Whether you loved or hated her, you can't deny that there were some iconic moments on "The Wendy Williams Show" that the world could never forget about. It all started in 2009 when Wendy Williams' first season ran after a brief trial run in 2008. From the beginning, it was clear that there was something special about Williams. People loved tuning in to laugh at her opinionated comments or watch the cameramen be shady toward the audience — it was unlike any other daytime talk show.
In 2019, while wrapping up Season 10 of the show, Williams expressed her gratitude for having the series. Per People, she said, "I appreciate doing this show because it's my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff." However, as time went by, the talk show host began taking more time away from her eponymous show.
In 2022, "The Wendy Williams Show" abruptly ended, and Williams wasn't even there to see it. Sherri Shepherd had stepped into Williams' hosting duties and eventually landed her own show in the time slot. Confusion surrounded the sudden ending to the show, but after widespread speculation, it was discovered that Williams had been dealing with several health issues, including aphasia and dementia. And while "The Wendy Williams Show" has become a thing of the past, it still holds a special place in many people's hearts, and with the many unforgettable moments in the show, it's no wonder why.
Wendy Williams eats crow
Wendy Williams does not back down from a bet, even if it involves eating crow. During a 2014 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the talk show host addressed one of the biggest weddings in pop culture history: Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West's nuptials.
Although people may think the couple was doomed from the start, in May 2014, the reality star wed the "Gold Digger" singer in a lavish ceremony in Florence, Italy. Given the reality star's marriage history, Williams was willing to bet on how long Kardashian's marriage to West would last. For those who may not remember, the SKIMS creator's previous marriage to basketball star Kris Humphries was short-lived and lasted only 72 days! So, Williams took Kardashian's marriage to West as an opportunity to make a gamble. On her show, the talk show host bet that the marriage wouldn't last longer than 72 days, and if it did, then she would eat crow.
Not only did the marriage last longer than 72 days, it lasted more than five years. Although the couple did call it quits in 2021, Williams kept true to her promise. A professional chef cooked up crow gumbo for Williams to eat live on television. The talk show host ate the bird and, surprisingly, didn't mind the taste, saying it was "not so bad." So, you can never doubt that Williams will hold her end of the deal.
Wendy Williams faints on live TV
One of the most unforgettable moments on "The Wendy Williams Show" involves the infamous video of Wendy Williams passing out during a live show. During her 2017 Halloween episode, Williams was dressed in a full-blown Statue of Liberty costume and began introducing a Halloween costume segment when she noticeably started to lose her train of thought. In just seconds, Williams began shaking and putting her hand to her face before completely passing out. The show quickly cut to a commercial, but the scary moment aired live, and had people talking.
Surprisingly, Williams returned to the show and explained the situation to her audience. She said, "That was not a stunt. I'm overheated in my costume and did not pass out. But you know what? I'm a champ and I'm back." Despite the explanation, people quickly speculated that some serious health issues were going on with the talk show host, but she reassured in a follow-up interview with ABC News that it wasn't a deeper health issue and that she simply overheated. She told the outlet, "I'm a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. All [of a] sudden right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire." While Williams has had her string of health issues, she has stuck to her story when it comes to the infamous fainting episode.
Wendy Williams controversial Britney Spears' comments
Wendy Williams does not hold back her opinion on anyone and has had plenty to say about Britney Spears. During a 2016 episode, Williams said, "We can spend a whole season just talking about Britney being a mess." However, when details of Britney's' stringent conservatorship emerged, Williams shifted her stance on the "Toxic" singer.
During her 2021 testimony, Britney detailed the alleged abusive behavior from her father, Jamie Spears, and her management team during her conservatorship.The singer dropped a bombshell, revealing she was compelled to work, take birth control, and was medicated against her will. The saga ignited a wave of support for Britney as she fought to escape her conservatorship, especially as the chilling details about her father grabbed the media's spotlight.
Williams, who just months before was saying good things about Jamie, did a 180 after Britney's testimony and wished death upon her father. During a 2021 episode, the talk show host addressed Britney's testimony before calling out Jamie and the singer's mother, Lynne Spears. Williams said, "How dare you, Mr. Spears, you had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears. Death to all of them." Williams' wild statement shocked the audience and even shocked the host herself as she gasped along with them.
Wendy Williams gives Dua Lipa a new nickname
If you call Grammy-winning musician Dua Lipa "Dula Peep," you have probably come across an iconic "The Wendy Williams Show" clip. During an episode, Williams explained how she accidentally called the "Levitating" singer "Dula Peep" during a previous show. After Williams called Lipa the nickname, some of the singer's biggest fans started to refer to the musician as "Dula Peep," and they continue to use it to this day. It has become so widely known that Jimmy Fallon even asked Williams about it on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." The talk show host didn't say much, but her body language insinuated that anything she does is bound to become viral, like the "Dula Peep" moment.
Years later, a radio listener even called into BBC Radio 1 in 2023 while Lipa was a guest and admitted that he felt "Dula Peep" was a better name than Dua Lipa. Though initially taken aback, Lipa laughed and eventually agreed with the caller. She said, "I guess it's [Dula Peep] got a bit more of a bounce." So, we suppose Williams was right, Lipa doesn't mind the nickname. Seeing how "Dula Peep" has lasted throughout the years, we wouldn't be surprised if it continues to live on as it has become a memorable moment in "The Wendy Williams Show" history.
Wendy Williams forgets Ms.Melodie passed away
During her time on air, it seemed like Wendy Williams knew anything and everything about pop culture. However, sometimes, the experienced talk show host would have some forgetful moments, including the time she forgot Ms. Melodie passed away.
Williams was doing her usual "Hot Topics" segment in 2018, and the Cardi B. versus Nicki Minaj beef was in full swing, so of course, the talk show host dived head first into the feud. In the segment, Williams offered a solution to the feud and said that both rappers should go on tour. She then included a hypothetical lineup for the tour, suggesting rappers Remy Ma and Ms. Melodie could perform. The only problem was that Ms. Melodie had tragically passed away in 2012 at the age of 43. Williams obviously did not know this.
Before she could continue her hypothetical lineup, Williams' producer, Norman Baker, interrupted her and informed her that the late rapper had died. Williams then reacted with the now-famous words, "Oh, she passed away? Aw, oh," before abruptly moving on to the next performer's suggestion, "Alright. Emcee light." This moment went viral, turning into an internet meme sensation. Despite lasting just a minute or so, it keeps buzzing in conversations even now.