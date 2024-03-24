Michelle Obama Has Been Open About The Dark Side Of Barack's Job
There are definite advantages to being the USA's first family. Limos, private jets, international travel, clothing budgets, and hobnobbing with celebrities are just a few of the perks. Still, as Michelle Obama learned during her time in the White House, there are also downsides.
Many people find the news and current affairs depressing and concerning with all the wars, poverty, and natural disasters that occur. So, imagine what it's like for those with a front-row seat to the world stage and insight into what's really happening globally. That was one of the main things Michelle found hard to stomach during her husband's two terms in office.
Michelle's relationship with Barack Obama is undoubtedly super close. She was by his side throughout his presidency, even though it sometimes made for uncomfortable and worrying times. She opened up about the dark side of Barack's job in an interview with Jay Shetty for his "On Purpose" podcast in January 2024. Michelle gave a glimpse into her life as FLOTUS and explained that sometimes it's better to be blissfully ignorant regarding affairs of state. "There's such a thing as knowing too much," she explained. "And when you've been married to the President of the United States who knows everything about everything in the world... sometimes you just want to turn it off."
Michelle Obama wont be following in Barack's footsteps
Michelle Obama has been open about the dark side of Barack Obama's job. She told Jay Shetty that having the insight track on world affairs can be terrifying. As FLOTUS, you're inevitably going to be privy to many of the USA's state secrets, and when the Secret Service comes knocking, you know that something is going down. Something that regular citizens are blissfully unaware of.
"It's like, I don't wanna know what was in that folder that you just got that made you quiet... I don't wanna know why the security just pulled you over. So I know a lot about what is going on," she said, adding, "What keeps me up are the things that I know."
Michelle's time in the White House left her in no doubt about any political aspirations she may have had herself. She admitted in a March 2016 SXSW speech that she will never, ever run for president. "No, no, not going to do it," Michelle vowed, explaining that she believed her daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, had gone through enough already during their father's time in office. "They handled it with grace and with poise, but enough is enough. Also, there are so many ways to impact the world. You don't have to be President of the United States."
Michelle Obama felt the pressure to do no wrong
Michelle Obama opened up about what everyday life is like inside the White House in a November 2018 interview with Oprah Winfrey. "It's like living in the fanciest hotel," she said, explaining that your every need is met by an extensive staff, including butlers in tuxedos who serve you breakfast. Michelle said a priority for her and Barack Obama was ensuring their daughters, Malia and Sasha Obama, remained grounded — one way to do so was by ditching the formal wear.
"We're having pancakes in the morning; it's just crazy to have a man with a tuxedo coming when you got some little girls at a sleepover," she said. "We canceled the tuxedos. It's like you'll take those tuxedos off and wear some polo shirts and some slacks."
Despite the luxury, the Obamas' time in the Executive Mansion was still taxing. In an episode of "The Light Podcast," Michelle explained that being the first Black family in the White House came with great responsibility, and she was determined not to falter. "It was no accident that the administration was scandal-free," she said. "It was no accident that our children had to show up right in the world. They carried the burden of making sure they weren't messy because it wouldn't have been laughed off; it wouldn't have been just 'Oh, it's youthful' or whatever. It would've been some statement about the soul of Black folks."