Michelle Obama Has Been Open About The Dark Side Of Barack's Job

There are definite advantages to being the USA's first family. Limos, private jets, international travel, clothing budgets, and hobnobbing with celebrities are just a few of the perks. Still, as Michelle Obama learned during her time in the White House, there are also downsides.

Many people find the news and current affairs depressing and concerning with all the wars, poverty, and natural disasters that occur. So, imagine what it's like for those with a front-row seat to the world stage and insight into what's really happening globally. That was one of the main things Michelle found hard to stomach during her husband's two terms in office.

Michelle's relationship with Barack Obama is undoubtedly super close. She was by his side throughout his presidency, even though it sometimes made for uncomfortable and worrying times. She opened up about the dark side of Barack's job in an interview with Jay Shetty for his "On Purpose" podcast in January 2024. Michelle gave a glimpse into her life as FLOTUS and explained that sometimes it's better to be blissfully ignorant regarding affairs of state. "There's such a thing as knowing too much," she explained. "And when you've been married to the President of the United States who knows everything about everything in the world... sometimes you just want to turn it off."