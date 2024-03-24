Whatever Happened To Brett Caprioni From Vanderpump Rules?

Over the many seasons of Bravo's mega-hit reality show, "Vanderpump Rules," fans have seen numerous cast members come and go for reasons both innocent and nefarious. The name Brett Caprioni may ring a bell as a result, though likely not because he starred in the show for a single season, meaning he definitely wasn't the No.1 guy in the group. "VPR" welcomed a wave of newcomers in Season 8; Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, and the now-infamous Raquel Leviss, who was dating DJ James Kennedy at the time.

Leading up to the premiere, infamously outspoken alum Jax Taylor, who was still part of the show, spilled the tea, or should we say Pumptini, to Life & Style magazine, remarking, "[Brett] is one of the guys that I really like on the show that kind of joined our cast [...] He was in need of a job." Caprioni himself gushed about his experience shooting the hit show in an interview with People. He said, "Obviously there are some things I'll look back on in the show when it airs and I'll be like, 'Well, I wish you handled that a little differently. But, it's just been so fun."

When Season 8 finally aired, it seemed like the hunky SURver had enough drama and unforgettable moments to become a returning character on "VPR" — how can anyone forget his steamy and somewhat uncomfortable music video with Scheana Shay? However, when Season 9 aired, Caprioni was no longer a part of the cast, and many have wondered what happened.