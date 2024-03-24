Whatever Happened To Brett Caprioni From Vanderpump Rules?
Over the many seasons of Bravo's mega-hit reality show, "Vanderpump Rules," fans have seen numerous cast members come and go for reasons both innocent and nefarious. The name Brett Caprioni may ring a bell as a result, though likely not because he starred in the show for a single season, meaning he definitely wasn't the No.1 guy in the group. "VPR" welcomed a wave of newcomers in Season 8; Caprioni, Charli Burnett, Danica Dow, Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, and the now-infamous Raquel Leviss, who was dating DJ James Kennedy at the time.
Leading up to the premiere, infamously outspoken alum Jax Taylor, who was still part of the show, spilled the tea, or should we say Pumptini, to Life & Style magazine, remarking, "[Brett] is one of the guys that I really like on the show that kind of joined our cast [...] He was in need of a job." Caprioni himself gushed about his experience shooting the hit show in an interview with People. He said, "Obviously there are some things I'll look back on in the show when it airs and I'll be like, 'Well, I wish you handled that a little differently. But, it's just been so fun."
When Season 8 finally aired, it seemed like the hunky SURver had enough drama and unforgettable moments to become a returning character on "VPR" — how can anyone forget his steamy and somewhat uncomfortable music video with Scheana Shay? However, when Season 9 aired, Caprioni was no longer a part of the cast, and many have wondered what happened.
He was fired from Vanderpump Rules
Brett Caprioni was noticeably absent from Season 9 of "Vanderpump Rules" and fans were confused given his strong showing in Season 8. During his debut, an Instagram user dug up offensive tweets the reality star had shared from 2011 to 2013. As People reported at the time, Caprioni the n-word in a handful of these tweets and made racist remarks toward African Americans. In one, the former SURver wrote, "Wassup wit black people wearin so much Aeropostale I don't get it lol."
Caprioni apologized for any offence caused in a statement, noting, "I want to express my deepest apologies for the insensitive, ignorant, and hurtful comments I made [...] Please know that I have learned and grown since then and would never use this language today. From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry." Just a few months later, Bravo confirmed on Instagram that Caprioni, along with "Vanderpump Rules" castmates Max Boyens, Stassi Schroder, and Kristen Doute, would not return to the show following insensitive comments.
After the announcement, Caprioni expressed his gratitude to Lisa Vanderpump in a statement to ET. "I appreciate Lisa for the opportunity she gave me. It all started with her. Her constant support through this journey has meant a lot to me. She understood that I was a good guy who made a mistake," he gushed. Caprioni's time on television ended almost as quickly as it began, but the former reality star did his best to move on with his life.
Brett Caprioni has two side hustles
Brett Caprioni may not be a part of the "Vanderpump Rules" cast anymore, but he's still trying to make some business moves. Following his firing, the former reality star quietly began working a regular job as a fitness instructor and model. He frequently shares updates on both with fans on social media. In December 2022, Caprioni posted several shots of him modeling for photographer and videographer Justin Vicencio.
He evidently takes fitness seriously too, with the former SURver creating his own social media account dedicated to his side hustle and posting videos on YouTube on weight loss. However, Caprioni hasn't been as consistent about these business ventures and posted infrequently until January 2024, when the "VPR" alum shared a video addressing his absence from the public eye and how he wanted to get back in front of the camera.
Now, he doesn't mean "Vanderpump Rules," but more posting vlogs about his life. Since this video, however, Caprioni has only posted one additional clip on YouTube, vlogging his attendance at a 2024 NFL playoff game. Because there have only been two videos of Caprioni's supposed "comeback," it's hard to tell whether the fitness instructor will stick to his promise of posting more on social media but clearly he's keeping busy.