Tragic Details About The Big Bang Theory Cast

The following article contains mentions of mental health struggles and eating disorders.

For more than a decade, the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" delivered laughter and entertainment to fans around the globe. Yet, behind the scenes, many members of the cast have navigated through personal tragedies, even as they spread laughter and light on screen.

The hit show took the world by storm when it debuted in 2007. Jim Parsons — who played theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper — told Hollywood Outbreak, "I didn't know we would stay on the air ... but I did connect with it in a way that was pretty specific. I will say that. That doesn't happen as an actor, I don't feel like that happens that often." Despite his doubts, for the next 12 years, the show quickly became both a ratings and critical success.

Parsons knew when it was time to call it quits, and the rest of the cast followed suit. Kaley Cuoco — who played Penny — told Variety, "That was the one thing we all agreed on — we came in together, we go out together." In 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" officially wrapped production. Despite no longer gracing TV screens, the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" continues to captivate fans, blissfully unaware of the personal challenges the actors have faced in their personal lives.