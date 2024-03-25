Tragic Details About The Big Bang Theory Cast
The following article contains mentions of mental health struggles and eating disorders.
For more than a decade, the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" delivered laughter and entertainment to fans around the globe. Yet, behind the scenes, many members of the cast have navigated through personal tragedies, even as they spread laughter and light on screen.
The hit show took the world by storm when it debuted in 2007. Jim Parsons — who played theoretical physicist Sheldon Cooper — told Hollywood Outbreak, "I didn't know we would stay on the air ... but I did connect with it in a way that was pretty specific. I will say that. That doesn't happen as an actor, I don't feel like that happens that often." Despite his doubts, for the next 12 years, the show quickly became both a ratings and critical success.
Parsons knew when it was time to call it quits, and the rest of the cast followed suit. Kaley Cuoco — who played Penny — told Variety, "That was the one thing we all agreed on — we came in together, we go out together." In 2019, "The Big Bang Theory" officially wrapped production. Despite no longer gracing TV screens, the cast of "The Big Bang Theory" continues to captivate fans, blissfully unaware of the personal challenges the actors have faced in their personal lives.
Kaley Cuoco suffered depression after her divorce
Kaley Cuoco thought she found her real-life Leonard when she married equestrian Karl Cook. The couple tied the knot in 2018 after dating for two years. But just three years into their marriage, "The Big Bang Theory" star filed for divorce. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," the couple said in a statement shared with People. Dealing with a divorce is difficult enough, but going through it in the public eye is all the more challenging — and it took a toll on Cuoco.
Speaking to Variety, Cuoco shared that the year following her separation was among the hardest she's ever faced. Coincidentally, around the same time she was dealing with her divorce, her character in "The Flight Attendant" was also embroiled in a complex emotional ordeal. The stress she experienced was so overwhelming that it manifested physically, causing her to develop rashes that made it difficult for her to walk. She revealed, "Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time. I just didn't know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was," she continued, "Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn't helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears."
Jim Parson's dad passed away suddenly
Jim Parsons dealt with a sudden tragedy after his father, Jack Parsons, died in a car accident in 2001. "The Big Bang Theory" actor decided to appear on "Long Island Medium" to see if he could connect with his father. During the episode, medium Theresa Caputo revealed that when his father was involved in the accident, he died instantly. The star had nothing but love and admiration for his father as Jim shared, "Our father was very hardworking, very loyal. His family was the most important thing for him bar none." The reading gave some closure to Jim and his sister, and as time has passed, the "Home" actor has reflected on how the loss of his dad influenced his view on life.
While appearing on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Jim spoke about having a positive outlook on life and how his father's death has impacted him. He shared, "I do think I was profoundly affected by the death of my father, who when — he was only 52 when he went. And I think I'm seeing that more and more the older I'm getting with how much that changed my views of both death and life. And I don't think in a bad way.."
Johnny Galecki's house caught on fire
In 2017, Johnny Galecki was dealt a serious blow after his house was destroyed by a tragic fire. Fortunately, Galecki was not on the 160-acre property at the time the fire erupted. Per CBS News, the actor released a statement of gratitude to officials and the surrounding community, sharing, "My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire...It's never the structures that create a community — it's the people," adding, "And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it's that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it's a time to reach out and rebuild."
Shortly after the fire, Johnny Galecki took to social media to share a glimpse of the devastation. The post featured the actor embracing firefighters and he used the caption to again show appreciation to those who battled the blaze. "Thank you to the brothers and sisters of @calfire. It is the profound risks that you accept and the sacrifices you and your families make that keep us safe. Thanks also to the many of you who have reached out in support. It is far from lost on us here," he wrote.
While Galecki was hopeful he could rebuild, the actor eventually put the home up for sale a year after the devastating inferno.
Mayim Bialik dealt with several mental health issues
Mayim Bialik has spoken candidly about the mental health struggles she has faced. In 2021, Bialik revealed on her podcast "Mayim Bialik Breakdown" that she suffered severe anxiety while acting. "With acting stuff, my level of anxiety surrounding performing is very, very high. ... It's like an instant knot in your throat ... it's stuck and there are tears there. Like, I want to cry," she revealed. Acting became a trigger for her anxiety, and unfortunately, it wasn't the only mental health issue she faced.
Bialik revealed in a separate episode of her podcast that she also deals with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). "The compulsions are typically actions that are done to expel the anxiety from the obsessions," she said. "These obsessions and compulsions interfere with daily activities and cause significant distress." OCD significantly interfered with Bialik's life, but the actor also revealed another troubling affliction.
In May 2021, Bialik spoke about her experience with an eating disorder on her podcast. "I eat too much when no one's looking. I'm eating so I don't have to feel anything," she explained. "This is the first time I've ever talked about it because people are like, 'Well, why are you so overweight?' Well, because I'm a compulsive overeater in addition to being an anorexic and restricted."
Melissa Racuh suffered a miscarriage
Melissa Rauch shared her deeply personal journey through miscarriage in a 2017 column for Glamour, shedding light on the profound impact it had on her life. "The miscarriage I experienced was one of the most profound sorrows I have ever felt in my life. It kick-started a primal depression that lingered in me," she explained. "The image of our baby on the ultrasound monitor — without movement, without a heartbeat — after we had seen that same little heart healthy and flickering just two weeks prior completely blindsided us and haunts me to this day."
While the actor has spoken about the deep sorrow she suffered following her loss, she later became the mother of two children. Her experiences have imbued her with a profound empathy for those facing infertility or coping with the grief of miscarriage. In announcing the arrival of her second child, Rauch reflected on her path to motherhood, marked by significant loss, and extended her heartfelt support and love to others navigating similar challenges. "As I've previously shared, I am no stranger to loss on the road to motherhood — so to those dealing with infertility or grieving a loss, please know you are in my heart and I'm sending you so much love," she wrote in a post shared on Instagram.
If you or anyone you know needs help with mental health struggles or eating disorders, contact the relevant resources below:
-
The Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
-
The National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).