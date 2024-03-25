Vanessa Trump Made Her Feelings About Kimberly Guilfoyle Clear

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. started dating in 2018, around the same time it was announced his now ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was divorcing him. Given the timing, it's little surprise people questioned whether their relationship had triggered the split. So, what did Donald Jr.'s now ex-wife have to say about whether it contributed to their breakup?

Donald Jr. was married to Vanessa for 12 years. They have five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe Trump. Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018, and in less than a year, they were both single again — well, Vanessa was. Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship was already going strong. Social media lit up after news broke that the president's son was dating a Fox News host. Some called for Guilfoyle to be fired from the network, claiming her new relationship caused a conflict of interest. Donald Jr. highlighted a Mediaite report calling out the demands on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Liberal privilege at its finest," he commented.

Meanwhile, Vanessa made her feelings about Guilfoyle clear in her own tweet. "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," she wrote. "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!"