Vanessa Trump Made Her Feelings About Kimberly Guilfoyle Clear
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. started dating in 2018, around the same time it was announced his now ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, was divorcing him. Given the timing, it's little surprise people questioned whether their relationship had triggered the split. So, what did Donald Jr.'s now ex-wife have to say about whether it contributed to their breakup?
Donald Jr. was married to Vanessa for 12 years. They have five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe Trump. Vanessa filed for divorce in March 2018, and in less than a year, they were both single again — well, Vanessa was. Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle's relationship was already going strong. Social media lit up after news broke that the president's son was dating a Fox News host. Some called for Guilfoyle to be fired from the network, claiming her new relationship caused a conflict of interest. Donald Jr. highlighted a Mediaite report calling out the demands on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Liberal privilege at its finest," he commented.
Meanwhile, Vanessa made her feelings about Guilfoyle clear in her own tweet. "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don," she wrote. "We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids. Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our pvt lives!"
Donald Jr. and Kimberly's romance was a longtime coming
Vanessa Trump's feelings about Kimberly Guilfoyle surprised many — especially after it was revealed that Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. were cozy for a considerable time before he signed on the dotted divorce line in February 2019. "Don and I knew each other for years, but when we went on one date years later, that was it, Sparks," Guilfoyle told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in December 2022. "In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!"
Vanessa and Donald Jr.'s marriage was reportedly over long before Guilfoyle entered the picture. "I heard for a while they have been living separate lives... Even before all this Trump presidency stuff started, they weren't good, and their marriage was strained," a source close to the couple told People in March 2018.
After news of their relationship broke, Guilfoyle quickly became a regular fixture at Donald Jr.'s side as he toured the country on his father, Donald Trump's campaign trail. By New Year's Eve 2021, the couple was engaged to be married. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday. Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny, and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you," she captioned a photo of them smiling in front of a Christmas tree, her giant sparkler on full display.
Guilfoyle is keeping schtum on her wedding plans
Rumors of trouble in paradise for Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. began circulating in November 2022 after Ivanka Trump unceremoniously chopped Guilfoyle out of a photo from Tiffany Trump's wedding. Some questioned if Guilfoyle had become persona non grata with the Trump family. Ivanka silenced the speculation four hours later — sort of — by posting the original pic on her Instagram story, which disappeared after 24 hours. A source insisted to the Daily Mail that Ivanka had made a mistake and would never intentionally remove Guilfoyle from a photo. "The two women are very close, and Kimberly has really become part of the Trump family," they claimed. However, given that Ivanka didn't replace the doctored pic with the original on her Instagram feed, the rumors persisted.
Meanwhile, Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle are keeping coy about their wedding plans. She pleaded the fifth during an awkward interview with Newsmax (via The Independent) in September 2023. Guilfoyle reprimanded host Greg Kelly for referring to Donald Trump as her "potential father-in-law" during an interview about his Georgia indictment. "Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus," she said.
"Is it sealed? Do we have a date?" Kelly probed. "Uh, not that I'm sharing on the air," Guilfoyle retorted. "We've been engaged, babe, for two years, but we'll take this breaking news alert. That's hysterical," Guilfoyle clapped back when Kelly congratulated her on the engagement.