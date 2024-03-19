Celebs Who Have Been Sued By Their Former Bodyguards

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.

Celebrities often enlist the help of bodyguards to protect themselves against all sorts of potential threats. From dodging the unrelenting paparazzi to getting away from obsessive fans and creepy stalkers, these bodyguards ensure celebrities are always out of harm's way. But sometimes, it's the celebrities themselves who have to do the defending — at least in court.

It turns out that even our favorite stars don't always make for great bosses. Multiple celebs have found themselves embroiled in lawsuits against their former staffers, including personal assistants, nannies, housekeepers, and more, who have cried foul over mistreatment. Case in point: Lady Gaga was in a dispute with her former assistant, Jennifer O'Neill, in 2013, with the latter accusing the singer of not coughing up the cash she claimed was owed to her. Then, in 2021, seven of Kim Kardashian's former staff sued her for allegedly failing to pay them properly and depriving them of meals and breaks.

Issues like these are a recurring theme for former bodyguards of celebrities, too. From Britney Spears to Justin Bieber, there is a long list of celebrities who have found themselves at odds with their previous defenders for a multitude of reasons, including unpaid wages and worse, allegations of assault. Here are just some of them.