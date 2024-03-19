Celebs Who Have Been Sued By Their Former Bodyguards
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault.
Celebrities often enlist the help of bodyguards to protect themselves against all sorts of potential threats. From dodging the unrelenting paparazzi to getting away from obsessive fans and creepy stalkers, these bodyguards ensure celebrities are always out of harm's way. But sometimes, it's the celebrities themselves who have to do the defending — at least in court.
It turns out that even our favorite stars don't always make for great bosses. Multiple celebs have found themselves embroiled in lawsuits against their former staffers, including personal assistants, nannies, housekeepers, and more, who have cried foul over mistreatment. Case in point: Lady Gaga was in a dispute with her former assistant, Jennifer O'Neill, in 2013, with the latter accusing the singer of not coughing up the cash she claimed was owed to her. Then, in 2021, seven of Kim Kardashian's former staff sued her for allegedly failing to pay them properly and depriving them of meals and breaks.
Issues like these are a recurring theme for former bodyguards of celebrities, too. From Britney Spears to Justin Bieber, there is a long list of celebrities who have found themselves at odds with their previous defenders for a multitude of reasons, including unpaid wages and worse, allegations of assault. Here are just some of them.
Johnny Depp went head to head with two bodyguards
It's no secret that Johnny Depp practically lives in a courtroom at this point, what with the multiple charges leveled against the star. In 2018, two of his former bodyguards — retired LAPD detective Eugene Arreola and Miguel Sanchez — accused the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor of exposing them to "unsafe working conditions," per documents obtained by E! News. The two also claimed that in the time they worked as bodyguards for the star, they were "forced to protect Defendant Depp from himself," primarily because of his "vices." In short, not only did they allegedly have to perform duties well beyond their expected scope, but they weren't even compensated properly for what they did, despite going above and beyond. Not even overtime pay was given, nor were they granted breaks as required by the law.
While Depp did not refute the accusations brought by Arreola and Sanchez, he opted to settle the lawsuit a few months following the initial filing. All parties have reportedly "reached a conditional settlement which settles and resolved the entire matter as to each defendant and each plaintiff," according to court files reviewed by the outlet.
Britney Spears was accused of sexual harassment
Back in 2010, Britney Spears found herself going head-to-head with her former bodyguard, Fernando Flores, who accused the star of sexual harassment. At the time, Flores made multiple accusations against the "Toxic" singer, claiming that she made "repeated unwanted sexual advances" toward him and that he became an unwilling witness of her "engaging in numerous sex acts," according to CNN. His also claimed Spears engaged in sexual activities in close proximity to her children.
Flores also recalled a time when his inability to buy a Slurpee for Spears led her to threaten him with termination, rendering him "humiliated and traumatized." On top of all of that, Flores depicted Spears as a total slob. "She did not bathe for days on end, did not use deodorant, did not brush her teeth, did not fix her hair, did not wear shoes or socks," he claimed in a court document obtained by Radar.
Spears did not hesitate to fire back at Flores, noting in a statement posted on her website that his claims were mere fabrications aimed at financial gain and exploiting her fame. "This lawsuit is another unfortunate situation where someone is trying to take advantage of the Spears family and make a name for himself," her team said. But roughly a year later, it was reported that Spears eventually opted for a settlement, the details of which remain private.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
Kris Jenner was also part of a sexual harassment lawsuit
Even famed momager Kris Jenner found herself in a legal scuffle against her former employees, but unlike others, hers dragged on for multiple years. In 2020, former bodyguard Marc McWilliams filed a lawsuit against the Kardashian matriarch for "embarking on a pattern of conduct involving non-consensual physical contact with [McWilliams] of an inappropriate and sexual nature," as noted by documents obtained by People. In his filing, McWilliams claimed that Jenner repeatedly made sexually charged remarks and initiated unwanted physical contact. When he asked the reality star to stop, she allegedly "ignored all such requests."
In an attempt to address the situation, McWilliams escalated the matter to his agency, only to face what he described as a "campaign of harassment, intimidation and further torment." His working hours were reportedly slashed, leading to his eventual suspension from his duties. In response, Jenner's legal team, spearheaded by attorney Marty Singer, denied all of McWilliams' accusations. "His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts," his statement to ET read, adding that McWilliams only got the boot because he was found dozing off while on shift. "Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later," Singer continued.
The case, however, wasn't settled until three years later. In October 2023, Page Six reported that McWilliams asked the court to dismiss the lawsuit "with prejudice," thereby barring him from making the same allegations at any point in the future. Whether Jenner agreed to any form of settlement is unclear.
Justin Bieber allegedly hit a former bodyguard
Justin Bieber hadn't even reached the peak of his career when he was embroiled in a legal dispute against one of his former bodyguards. In early 2013, Moshe Benabou, the bodyguard in question, slapped the "Peaches" singer with a lawsuit demanding nearly half a million dollars, accusing him of physical assault. Benabou also sued Bieber's touring company at the time for failing to pay him overtime wages, asserting that his job necessitated almost round-the-clock security for Bieber.
In the lawsuit, Benabou brought up an incident where he and Bieber were involved in a physical altercation started by the singer. "The tirade was apparently triggered by what Justin Bieber perceived as an attempt by Moshe Benabou to keep one member of Mr. Bieber's entourage physically away from Justin Bieber," the complaint read, per The Hollywood Reporter. "As part of this tirade, Justin Bieber repeatedly punched Moshe Benabou in the chest and upper body area." Benabou claimed he refrained from fighting back or, at the very least, defending himself, choosing to prioritize Bieber's physical safety over his own. Afterward, Bieber reportedly fired him.
Bieber never denied these claims and remained tightlipped throughout the whole ordeal, and instead decided to settle the case to prevent it from going to trial. "The matter has been resolved to the satisfaction of both parties, and the case has been dismissed," his lawyer Howard Weitzman confirmed with CNN.
Lil Wayne faces an assault and battery lawsuit
Only a year after rapper Lil Wayne's resolution of a lawsuit involving a club bouncer, he found himself in yet another legal battle. In December 2023, The Blast reported that his former bodyguard, Carlos Christian, claimed that the "How to Love" singer threatened him with a semiautomatic rifle, in addition to physically assaulting him by striking him in the head with his hand.
Christian noted in the lawsuit that the incident occurred back in 2021 when he and Lil Wayne got into a disagreement. It was then that the rapper "committed battery against [Christian] in that while holding a gun, punched him on his ear with his fist," the lawsuit stated. Christian also added that he has been "harmed, including without limitation sustaining a physical and emotional injury, incurring medical bills, and losing immediate wages and having his earning capacity reduced." As a result, he developed post-traumatic stress disorder, which necessitated the need for professional intervention.
In response to these allegations, Lil Wayne and his representatives have refuted all claims. A spokesperson for the rapper told Page Six that the accusations are baseless, emphasizing that Lil Wayne did not even possess a firearm at the time.