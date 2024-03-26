Sasha Obama's Top 2 Most Daring Outfits Since Leaving The White House
Sasha Obama was seven years old when Barack Obama took office in January 2009. Growing up in the political spotlight meant Sasha's every move was watched and scrutinized. So it's little surprise that she's been letting her hair down and mixing it up since leaving the White House.
Life for the Obamas today is like night and day. They have considerably more freedom now, allowing Sasha and Malia Obama to get a taste of the real world. Sasha headed to the University of Michigan after graduating from D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School in 2019. Given her high profile, it's inevitable that Sasha's college life was a little different from other pupils. Still, she did her best to blend in with the crowd. "[She's just] a normal student to me," a collegegoer told The Detroit News.
Sasha transferred to USC in April 2022. She graduated in May 2023 and now lives with Malia in Los Angeles. "It feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them," Michelle Obama told People in November 2022. The siblings are carving their own way in life. Malia is building her budding film career, while Sasha enjoys some well-earned freedom from classrooms, books, and finals. She's been hitting the town with her pals and showing off her unique style in some fearless fashion statements. We're taking a look at two of Sasha's boldest looks post-White House.
Sasha's hip hugger jeans and undies
Sasha Obama showed off her fierce fashion sense while roaming the USC campus in September 2022. The former first daughter was clad in a beige crop top and low-slung hip-hugger jeans with her underwear showing. The look was definitely more Cali-cool kid than DC-political powerhouse, proving that Sasha's put those White House days firmly behind her.
Michelle and Barack Obama are clearly supportive of Sasha. They were front and center when she graduated from USC in May 2023 — literally. In candid shots taken by fellow attendees, the proud parents were snapped mingling with the crowd and sitting in front-row seats to watch their youngest daughter's big day.
Neither Barack nor Michelle posted any photos from Sasha's graduation. Still, Michelle took to Instagram to share the love in a Mother's Day-themed post. "Being a mom to Malia and Sasha has been the greatest gift of my life," she captioned an adorable photo of her daughters when they were little. "I am forever grateful to my mom for teaching me the importance of courage, empathy, and hard work—lessons that I've passed down to my own girls." Barack also shared his gratitude. "Thanks for being such an amazing mom to our beautiful girls. You set an incredible example for all of us," he wrote.
Sasha's belly baring top and boots
Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden have a friendship as tight as their father and grandfather's bond. The political socialites had a chance to hang out together in January 2024, hitting up a "Saturday Night Live" afterparty at Zuma in New York. The two turned heads as they walked from the limo to the restaurant through the crowds of photographers. Sasha's daring outfit definitely showed off her unique sense of style. She looked ready for a night out on the town in a crop top, side thigh split skirt, high boots, and long leather coat. Meanwhile, Maisy was dressed casual in jeans and a sweater.
Barack Obama coached Sasha and Maisy's fourth-grade basketball team, The Vipers. He opened up about his youngest daughter's close friendship with Joe Biden's granddaughter and Maisy's mad skills on the court in an interview with Dax Shephard for his "Armchair Expert" podcast in July 2021. "Maisy was like the LeBron of the league," Obama joked, adding, "She was one of Sasha's best friends and still is growing up."
The two have enjoyed several vacays together over the years, including a girls' trip to Miami in January 2017. Maisy and Sasha were snapped frolicking in the sun with pals in South Beach, where they stayed at the luxurious oceanfront Setai Hotel and dined at celeb favorite STK.