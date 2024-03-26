Sasha Obama's Top 2 Most Daring Outfits Since Leaving The White House

Sasha Obama was seven years old when Barack Obama took office in January 2009. Growing up in the political spotlight meant Sasha's every move was watched and scrutinized. So it's little surprise that she's been letting her hair down and mixing it up since leaving the White House.

Life for the Obamas today is like night and day. They have considerably more freedom now, allowing Sasha and Malia Obama to get a taste of the real world. Sasha headed to the University of Michigan after graduating from D.C.'s Sidwell Friends School in 2019. Given her high profile, it's inevitable that Sasha's college life was a little different from other pupils. Still, she did her best to blend in with the crowd. "[She's just] a normal student to me," a collegegoer told The Detroit News.

Sasha transferred to USC in April 2022. She graduated in May 2023 and now lives with Malia in Los Angeles. "It feels good to know that the two girls you raised find solace at a kitchen table with one another. It's like the one thing you want for them," Michelle Obama told People in November 2022. The siblings are carving their own way in life. Malia is building her budding film career, while Sasha enjoys some well-earned freedom from classrooms, books, and finals. She's been hitting the town with her pals and showing off her unique style in some fearless fashion statements. We're taking a look at two of Sasha's boldest looks post-White House.