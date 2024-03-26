We Can't Get Over Natalie Biden's Transformation

Natalie Biden was just four years old when her grandfather began his first term as Barack Obama's vice president, and she reached adulthood before Joe Biden's first term as president ended. She's undergone quite the transformation, but one thing hasn't changed — she always seems to have time for her "Pop."

Natalie is the only daughter of Hallie Biden (née Olivere) and Joe's late son, Beau Biden. She was born in November 2004 and given the middle name Naomi, which is inspired by one of the Biden family's most tragic moments. In 1972, Beau's mother Neilia and his baby sister Naomi died in a car accident. The loss seemed to make Joe determined to focus on what really matters. Speaking about his dad's life philosophy to Popular Mechanics, Hunter Biden said, "Family comes first. Over everything."

Throughout his many years serving as a politician, Joe has maintained a close relationship with his grandchildren, and Naomi often attends political events with him. Back in 2008, the then-3-year-old took the stage with Joe and her grandmother, Dr. Jill Biden, at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. During the Democratic National Convention that same year, Beau praised his dad's dedication to being a good grandfather, describing him as someone "who turns down some fancy cocktail party in Washington so he won't miss my daughter Natalie's birthday party" (via Politico). As Natalie has grown up before Americans' eyes, her grandfather has been present for many other important moments in her life.