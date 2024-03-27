Emily Ratajkowski's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date

If there's one thing you can say about Emily Ratajkowski, it's that her fashion is never boring. The model, who got discovered as an actor first, changes her look all the time and is not afraid to make bold choices — some that are even a bit too risqué for a family-friendly audience. When it comes to choosing her outfits, Ratajkowski told Popsugar, "I just try to really take a second and be like, okay, what do I want to feel like today? Am I comfortable? Am I kicking a** and wearing heels? What's the vibe?"

Ratajkowski acknowledged one of her most revealing outfits, which was a dress with a deep V in the front worn to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons party. "Probably the most controversial dress I've ever worn," she shared with Harper's Bazaar. "I had no idea what a scene this would cause. It was a Julien MacDonald dress. I can't remember, somebody called it extremely vulgar, and like, it became this, like, controversy and some of my agents were mad at me because they thought it was too sexy and whatever," she stated. Despite public scrutiny over some of her inappropriate fashion choices and issues with the industry, Ratajkowski continues modeling and she's never shied away from baring it all. Plenty of her outfits have been very NSFW.