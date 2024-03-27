Emily Ratajkowski's Most Inappropriate Outfits To Date
If there's one thing you can say about Emily Ratajkowski, it's that her fashion is never boring. The model, who got discovered as an actor first, changes her look all the time and is not afraid to make bold choices — some that are even a bit too risqué for a family-friendly audience. When it comes to choosing her outfits, Ratajkowski told Popsugar, "I just try to really take a second and be like, okay, what do I want to feel like today? Am I comfortable? Am I kicking a** and wearing heels? What's the vibe?"
Ratajkowski acknowledged one of her most revealing outfits, which was a dress with a deep V in the front worn to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons party. "Probably the most controversial dress I've ever worn," she shared with Harper's Bazaar. "I had no idea what a scene this would cause. It was a Julien MacDonald dress. I can't remember, somebody called it extremely vulgar, and like, it became this, like, controversy and some of my agents were mad at me because they thought it was too sexy and whatever," she stated. Despite public scrutiny over some of her inappropriate fashion choices and issues with the industry, Ratajkowski continues modeling and she's never shied away from baring it all. Plenty of her outfits have been very NSFW.
Emily Ratajkowski bared a bit too much on the red carpet
Oopsie! Emily Ratajkowski wore a gorgeous yellow Reem Acra gown with a super-high slit to the 2017 Golden Globes InStyle after-party. While the model is no stranger to posing in front of cameras, she accidentally flashed the photographers her underwear while adjusting the skirt of her dress, per Us Weekly. In other pics, it looked as if she noticed her faux pas and was careful to cover herself a bit more.
While Ratajkowski sometimes gets criticized for her sexy style, she hits back at naysayers. In 2018, she told Vogue Australia, "The only argument that I think is sort of interesting is the conversation that somehow I'm playing into a patriarchal society by looking the way I look and capitalizing on my sexiness." The "Gone Girl" actor added, "But I don't really care if me wearing a crop top is somehow playing into some patriarchy, because it makes me feel good about myself, and I shouldn't be limited on that. Making rules as to what a feminist should look like or wear is insane to me."
Emily Ratajkowski almost danced out of her 2023 VMA dress
MTV's Video Music Awards are all about having fun and showing off your style. Emily Ratajkowski arrived to the 2023 VMAs in her usual sexy style with a green criss-cross halter dress that showed off her abs. Unfortunately, it didn't exactly make moving around easy for the actor without having a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Ratajkowski was dancing along to a performance when one of her breasts threatened to slip out. Not to be fazed by a little slip, she casually pulled the top of her dress down and resumed having fun.
Ratajkowski didn't let her fashion mishap embarrass her, even though it was caught on camera. In fact, she fully embraced her almost-nip slip and shared a clip of it in an Instagram reel. "HEY! You're not wearing anything under that top! How lewd!" a fan joked. "I love how confident and unbothered you are," another replied, which truly conveyed EmRata's expression as she danced.
Emily Ratajkowski wore a floor-length leather coat in the summer
Most people don't wear long leather coats in June unless you're Emily Ratajkowski. The usually scantily-clad "I Feel Pretty" actor arrived at the Loewe fashion show in June 2023 dressed in an oversized trench and boots. For those wondering if she was melting in the summer heat, she was. i-D caught up with Ratajkowski and asked her, "How do you dress for hot weather?" She answered, "Um, inappropriately. Obviously, look at me. I'm sweating so much." Ratajkowski then revealed, "I'm naked underneath this but I'm gonna go change." Hopefully, she slipped on something more weather-appropriate.
Ratajkowski obviously has a love of leather and donned another full-body look when stepping out in New York City in March, as captured by the Daily Mail. This time, she looked happy not to be posing in the blazing hot Parisian sun as she flaunted her knee-length brown leather jacket and black leather pants with cowboy boots. It's clear that Ratajkowski is a fan of all-leather everything, but next time, she should save that look for the cooler months.
Emily Ratajkowski's micro shorts in December had us shivering for her
Either Emily Ratajkowski loves leather so much that she wears it year-round or she's impervious to the cold. Either way, her Miu Miu cropped jacket and tiny shorts combo worn in the dead of winter in 2023 wasn't exactly an in-season look. Ratajkowski did have a good reason for wearing the outfit, as she was there to launch her collab with the brand, per Grazia. Despite the cold, Ratajkowski looked unbothered as she posed with nary a goosebump in sight. And, she wasn't even wearing any pantyhose.
Ratajkowski had braved the cold previously in Miu Miu for the 2021 CFDA Awards in a sweater crop top that showed off her stomach. "CFDAs! thank you @miumiu and congratulations @ninagarcia," she wrote on Instagram. Miu Miu also shared the look in a separate post that read, "#EmilyRatajkowski in #MiuMiu Spring Summer 2022 collection while attending the 2021 @CFDA Awards on November 10th, 2021 in New York City." Unfortunately, this Miu Miu outfit was not a hit with fans. "This looks so bad in all ways," an Instagram user commented. "I don't like this look. It's making her not proportional, whereas she has a perfect body," another wrote. Perhaps Ratajkowski needs to rethink her collabs with Miu Miu.
Emily Ratajkowski's fishnet dress had her feeling regret
We all know that Emily Ratajkowski loves a sheer look and she went all out for W Magazine's 50th anniversary party in 2022. The mom of one wore a black floor-length fishnet dress with a blush pink bra and underwear underneath. "You really know how to throw a party @saramoonves," she wrote on Instagram while sharing pics of herself partying it up.
Soon afterward, Ratajkowski discussed wearing a sheer dress to a party and getting backlash about it on her podcast "High Low with EmRata." She shared that people aren't able to take her seriously while wearing such skimpy outfits. "If I'm being totally honest, I feel shame. I felt bad about myself, I felt like I shouldn't have worn that dress, like it was a mistake," she told her guest Alex Cooper of "Call Her Daddy." However, when asked how she felt while wearing the outfit, Ratajkowski stated, "Great. I had so much fun ... But I knew what was coming."
Emily Ratajkowski's phallic plant top
Sometimes, fashion is worn to make a statement, but we're not sure what Emily Ratajkowski's phallic leaf top's message was. The shirt worn during Paris Fashion Week in 2023 was pretty much one large leaf with a long tube-like stem in the middle with strings to hold it together. "LOEWE anthurium for the brilliant @jonathan.anderson," Ratajkoswki captioned her Instagram post. "Bruh it looks like a dildo," a fan commented.
Lately, Ratajkowski lets opinions about her fashion choices roll off her shoulders. "In the past two years, how I feel is I just care a whole lot less what people think. So, if I am in a certain type of mood where I want to post something or wear something that I could be judged for because it's, quote-unquote 'desperate', I'm a little bit like, 'Well, that's where I'm at,'" she told Glamour. Ratajkowki added, "I've learned to prioritize my own happiness, probably because of my son. I feel I have bigger fish to fry than caring about the politics of whether or not I'm appealing to the male gaze in a given moment."