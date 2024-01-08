The Most Revealing Outfits Emily Ratajkowski Has Been Caught Wearing
Emily Ratajkowski stormed onto the modeling scene in 2012, and since then, she's become an accomplished supermodel, actor, feminist, and advocate for women's health. She's also gained a reputation for leaving the house in rather risqué outfits. Of course, Ratajkowski doesn't always wear something controversial or revealing; many days, she dons perfectly sensible clothing anyone can get without breaking the bank for the latest unaffordable fashion trends. There's even an Instagram page devoted to what Ratajkowski wears and where people can buy the same threads.
Despite being on-trend and fashionable, Ratajkowski isn't afraid to court controversy by wearing something many consider too revealing when she leaves the house. When this happens, the world tends to notice. Some of her more revealing outfits consist of sheer or lace garments that leave little to the imagination. Others cover up just enough to render them technically clothes while emphasizing the shapelier details of Ratajkowski's body. Whatever the case, Ratajkowski is no stranger to causing a stir over exposing herself to the world. So, what are some of the most revealing outfits she's been spotted wearing?
Spring 2012 green lace dress
On September 8, 2023, Emily Ratajkowski walked the streets of New York City during Fashion Week wearing a plunging green lace dress from Spring 2012. The dress held closely to her bust and draped down her body, flaring out mid-calf. Ratajkowski also wore strappy black heels coupled with a black handbag in a rather striking ensemble. Ratajkowski didn't wear a bra, partially exposing her breasts. While the dress exposed parts of her body that some may find distasteful, it's hard to argue that Ratajkowski didn't look immaculate. She wore very little makeup and had her hair styled in long, straight layers with a fringe, showing off her face.
Like most of her more risqué outfits, Ratajkowski posted pics on her Instagram, and while many responded with positive comments, some had more to say about the revealing nature of the dress. One commenter wrote, "She is beautiful. But does she really need to show her full body? And be almost naked? Don't see the [point]." That comment was one of several along a similar line, but others were more favorable: "But we go to museums full of naked people and admire the beauty. Let her dress [the] way she dresses, she looks like walking art."
Storets Nevaeh diagonal top
On January 14, 2023, Emily Ratajkowski posted pictures of herself wearing a white peekaboo Storets Nevaeh diagonal top on her Instagram. The blouse completely hugged her body and was held together by five buttons from top to bottom. Ratajkowski's figure made the buttons look as if they were struggling to keep it all in, and because she was not wearing a bra underneath, a hint of her nipples was visible through the white material. That and her cleavage easily made this one of Ratajkowski's more revealing tops.
While she posted some shots to social media, it's unclear if she wore the top to any event. The picture showed her hair styled in an updo, so she looked ready for a night on the town. At the time, Ratajkowski was seen dating comedian Eric Andre in New York City, though she wore a different outfit. Ratajkowski's post fostered positive and negative responses from her followers, as is common on her page. One person wrote, "She could make a Glad Bag look sexy. I'm just stating facts." Some comments were far less complimentary, telling the model to "buy a shirt on [sic] your size," while others were too vulgar to share.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin black leather mini dress
On June 8, 2023, Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 32nd birthday with her two-year-old son, Sylvester "Sly" Apollo. She took to Instagram to share pictures of the event, allowing her to show off her incredible outfit. Ratajkowski wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin lace-up leather mini dress featuring a corseted bodice with spaghetti straps, a short pleated skirt, stiletto sandals, and makeup that complimented her eyes, cheeks, and lips.
Ratajkowski's birthday celebration looked festive and filled with love. Sly appears in nearly every shot alongside bouquets of flowers, balloons, and a small cake. While her birthday came the day prior, which may have been when the photos were taken, Ratajkowski spent most of her birthday week celebrating with friends in New York City.
Page Six photographers caught her wearing less revealing outfits, consisting of rainbow pants from Dolce & Gabbana, a tasteful cropped black Highrack Studios cami, and more. In terms of comments regarding her ensemble, most wished Ratajkowski a happy birthday, while others suggested what she wore was inappropriate around her son. Others incorrectly pointed out how she stole the spotlight from her son on his birthday, failing to realize it was hers.
Murmur sheer black dress and Jean Paul Gautier maxi skirt dress
On October 3, 2023, Emily Ratajkowski wore a very see-through knee-length black dress while out on the town in New York City. Ratajkowski completed the ensemble, pairing the Murmur sheer black dress with black panties and a bra, Anny Nord Matrix 95 Slingback pumps with stiletto heels, and a black The Row ivy leather top handle bag. Photographers snapped the model in her outfit, but it's unclear if she was attending an event.
A month prior, Ratajkowski wore a stunning Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil Logo people print semi-sheer mesh maxi skirt dress at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held on September 12, 2023. The revealing ensemble's semi-sheer top crisscrossed Ratajkowski's chest, covering her breasts, though the material was semi-see-through. She posted pics and a video of the event to her Instagram, earning plenty of praise for her stylish ensemble.
Each of these outfits was revealing, though in entirely different ways. The first showed off Ratajkowski's figure, while the second offered more style and substance while still highlighting her curves. Ratajkowski's preference for sheer material was nothing new when she wore these two outfits, but they stand above most examples for their unique looks, which differ from other styles she's been spotted in.
Magda Butrym bandage red rose flower dress
Emily Ratajkowski attended the Expedia Group Unveils UNPACK '24: The Trends in Travel at Tatiana event in New York City on November 14, 2023. Ratajkowski showed up wearing a Magda Butrym bandage red rose flower dress, black stockings, a black handbag, and black lace-up high heels. Ratajkowski wore an oversized leather fur-collared coat to the event but primarily appeared in photographs wearing the dress.
The dress hugged Ratajkowski's body, making it look somewhat like a series of bandages held together by red flowers. The most revealing part of the dress is the large cutout below her breasts, which exposes Ratajkowski's lower breast. The remaining gaps in the fabric expose parts of her midriff, though they're held closely together, revealing very little.
While Ratajkowski didn't post pictures of herself in the dress on her Instagram, it's not the first time she's worn a similar design. In October 2018, Ratajkowski wore a black one-piece bathing suit with four ties across her midriff and breasts. Like the dress, it exposed part of her breast while looking stylish at the poolside in Palm Springs, California. The bathing suit was from her Inamorata bathing suit and beachwear fashion brand, which she promotes regularly on her Instagram.
Halter-necked Peter Dundas dress
The Met Gala is one of the year's most significant fashion events, and plenty of supermodels and celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski show up wearing unusual outfits. Ratajkowski wore an interesting one to the 2019 Met Gala, which was as revealing as it was glamorous. She donned a halter-necked Peter Dundas dress featuring a full bodice cutout, sheer silhouette, and an open back with a short train.
Ratajkowski also wore a winged headpiece covering her ears, making it appear that the outfit began above her head and continued to the floor. The dress featured many cutouts and exposed areas, so on top of her entire midriff, Ratajkowski's lower breast, cleavage, and large parts of her body were seemingly exposed. The outfit paid homage to one of Cher's signature looks — Cher's work helped pave the way for similar fashion trends.
The custom Peter Dundas dress did, on the surface, look as if it was more revealing than it truly was. The many areas between the more glamorous parts that appeared to expose Ratajkowski were nude fabric holding it all together. The ensemble was stunning, to be sure, but like most Met Gala pieces, it's not the most practical thing to wear.
Sandy Liang ash gray schoolgirl uniform
Vogue called out Emily Ratajkowski's October 2023 outfit for "[dodging[ a dress code violation in her riff on a uniform." Photographers caught the model perfecting the schoolgirl chic look while walking downtown New York City. She wore a Sandy Liang ash gray set with a scoop neck bra and a low-waisted pleated Flora skirt extending to her knees.
The look was certainly not what you'd see in a school while maintaining the familiar aesthetic of a pleated skirt and sensible shoes. Ratajkowski also carried a black Miu Miu Wander matelassé nappa leather hobo mini bag and wore a The Attico Anja leather black bomber jacket. She finished off the ensemble with calf-high gym socks and black Puma Palermos.
It's unclear what event Ratajkowski attended wearing the ensemble, if any, though she carried an iced coffee, so it may have been her 'going out' clothes for the day. Leave it to Ratajkowski to wear something absolutely stunning and playful to get some coffee. She wasn't the only celebrity to don the outfit — Olivia Rodrigo wore the same Sandy Liang set in red during her 2023 Video Music Awards performance. However, she added knee-high socks to complete her ensemble.
Marc Jacobs sheer top, jacket, and trousers
Emily Ratajkowski has a long relationship with designer Marc Jacobs. She first walked for her friend and collaborator in 2016 and wore the brand at the 2017 Met Gala. Ratajkowski donned a Marc Jacobs ensemble again on February 2, 2023, offering more to see than most of what she wears. She attended a runway show at the Park Avenue Armory, completely restyled for the event, which included a new fringed bob haircut.
Ratajkowski's ensemble included a sheer caramel-colored V-neck top with a furry collar cropped jacket from the designer's 2014 collection over it. She also sported straight-legged trousers in chocolate brown and carried a black handbag. While the outfit wasn't incredibly revealing with the jacket, once that was removed or pushed to the side, Ratajkowski's breasts were exposed behind the sheer material of her top.
To prove this point, Ratajkowski posted a couple of videos and several pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption, "I heard they freed the nip on Instagram so. Thanks @themarcjacobs @melzy917." When she moves the jacket to the side in the video, her nipple is clearly visible. While certainly risqué, she didn't do this while attending the event.
Feben ready-to-wear sheer silver gown
Emily Ratajkowski attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party wearing a gown few could have pulled off so spectacularly. Ratajkowski sported a sheer silver dress from the Feben ready-to-wear Fall 2023 collection, though she wore it slightly less provocatively than the model who walked the runway in the gown. The garment was composed of neck-to-toe sheer silver fabric, running the arm's length down to the fingers.
Dual silver lace-up details adorned the front and back of the dress. While the runway model left them crisscrossed, showing her breasts in full, Ratajkowski made sure they covered just enough to leave a bit to the imagination. She finished off the ensemble with flesh-toned panties and diamond-claw earrings. The outfit speaks for itself, and Ratajkowski no doubt turned plenty of heads at the Oscar Party.
Ratajkowski's team finished off her look with her hair in a high bun, smokey eyes, glossy lips, and blush accentuating her cheekbones and the tip of her nose. The podcast host posted her look on Instagram, eliciting the usual response of complimentary, condescending, and vulgar comments. One fan called out their peers, writing, "Wow, the comments on here are disappointing. You look like a damn goddess, [a] work of art."
Barragán Xochi ruffle white dress
Emily Ratajkowski attended Michael Rubin's Hamptons 4th of July party in 2023, and she arrived wearing a revealing Barragán Xochi ruffle white dress. The dress is made of sheer material with ruffled trimmings running around and accentuating the bust. While the gown came in black, Ratajkowski wore the white version, which reveals far more than its darker counterpart.
Ratajkowski posted a couple of pics of herself sporting the dress on her Instagram with the caption, "Sometimes you just have to wear the dress and be that girl." In her photos, Ratajkowski chose not to cross the straps over her chest, calling attention to her chest and revealing her lower breasts and cleavage. The material is pretty see-through, but Ratajkowski's pictures don't show anything hidden by the material.
Granted, a professional photo of Ratajkowski in the dress shows a bit more than the model shared on her Instagram. She also included a video of herself, taken from behind, where she shows off her curves in the gown. She paired her dress with a Rabanne iconic 1969 silver metal chainmail bag, white panties, and Dover Heel Python shoes from her Inamorata fashion line.
Tory Burch fishnet maxi dress
Emily Ratajkowski isn't shy about wearing anything made of sheer material, but of all the see-through gowns, her fishnet dress worn to W Magazine's 50th-anniversary celebration on October 12, 2022, was the most transparent. The Tory Burch floor-length gown was sheer and sequined and technically covered the model from her shoulders to her feet, though her satin Fleur du Mal underwear was easily visible beneath the sheer fabric.
Ratajkowski wore black ankle-strap sandals with stiletto heels and a black handbag. The Tory Burch gown was part of the Fall/Winter 2022 fashion show finale look, though it was styled much differently. The model walked the runway wearing a moon-patterned turtleneck jersey dress beneath the fishnet gown. Ratajkowski, on the other hand, ditched all that and showed off her full figure beneath the gown.
Ratajkowski posted several pictures wearing the gown on Instagram with the caption, "You really know how to throw a party @saramoonves." The comments weren't surprising, as they followed the same pattern as everything else she has shared. While she was initially excited to hit the town in the gown, Ratajkowski later said on her podcast, "High Low with EmRata," "If I'm being totally honest, I feel shame. "I feel bad about myself, I feel like I shouldn't have worn that dress like it was a mistake and I feel ashamed" (via Yahoo News).
Julien McDonald black plunging neckline dress
Of the many revealing outfits Emily Ratajkowski has worn over the years, the black dress she wore to the 2016 Harper's Bazaar Icons Party caused the most drama. Ratajkowski donned a Julien Macdonald gown with a plunging neckline, accentuating her breasts. The garment caused all kinds of controversy, but Ratajkowski continues to defend it. She even appeared on Harper's Bazaar's "Fashion Flashback" YouTube series, discussing the gown.
"[This is] probably the most controversial dress I've ever worn. I had no idea what a scene this would cause," Ratajkowski stated. "It became this huge controversy on the Internet. Some of my agents were mad at me because they thought it was too sexy ... I was in my 20s, and I hadn't registered that it was so sexy because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn't. It caused this whole thing" (via Business Insider).
The gown is undoubtedly revealing, but as Ratajkowski pointed out, the bare areas are made of a flesh-toned material, so more of her body is covered than one might think. While the gown was controversial and called "Appalingly vulgar" by Tim Gunn, it's much less revealing than some of the dresses she's worn since.