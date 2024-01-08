The Most Revealing Outfits Emily Ratajkowski Has Been Caught Wearing

Emily Ratajkowski stormed onto the modeling scene in 2012, and since then, she's become an accomplished supermodel, actor, feminist, and advocate for women's health. She's also gained a reputation for leaving the house in rather risqué outfits. Of course, Ratajkowski doesn't always wear something controversial or revealing; many days, she dons perfectly sensible clothing anyone can get without breaking the bank for the latest unaffordable fashion trends. There's even an Instagram page devoted to what Ratajkowski wears and where people can buy the same threads.

Despite being on-trend and fashionable, Ratajkowski isn't afraid to court controversy by wearing something many consider too revealing when she leaves the house. When this happens, the world tends to notice. Some of her more revealing outfits consist of sheer or lace garments that leave little to the imagination. Others cover up just enough to render them technically clothes while emphasizing the shapelier details of Ratajkowski's body. Whatever the case, Ratajkowski is no stranger to causing a stir over exposing herself to the world. So, what are some of the most revealing outfits she's been spotted wearing?