Emily Ratajkowski Hints Her Relationship With Eric André Is Over Days After Steamy Valentine's Day Pics

Emily Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to a couple of guys since her split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, including a brief stint with Pete Davidson and a few dates with comedian Eric André. After the model and André were spotted out and about together, the two decided to hard launch their relationship on Valentine's Day, going nude in an Instagram snap posted to André's feed. In the pic, André was sprawled out on a small black couch in front of a set of three mirrors. He covered his private parts with a pink heart emoji. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski could be seen in the mirror, wearing nothing but a crimson bra, snapping the photo with her cell phone. There was a bottle of wine on the floor with clothes strewn about as the two appeared to be having a bit of fun. "Happy Valentine's Day," André captioned the post.

And while just about everyone figured that this relationship would become the next big thing, it seems as though their red-hot romance may have already fizzled out. Just days after going Instagram official, Ratajkowski posted something that has the internet taking a collective ice bath.