Emily Ratajkowski Hints Her Relationship With Eric André Is Over Days After Steamy Valentine's Day Pics
Emily Ratajkowski has been romantically linked to a couple of guys since her split from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, including a brief stint with Pete Davidson and a few dates with comedian Eric André. After the model and André were spotted out and about together, the two decided to hard launch their relationship on Valentine's Day, going nude in an Instagram snap posted to André's feed. In the pic, André was sprawled out on a small black couch in front of a set of three mirrors. He covered his private parts with a pink heart emoji. Meanwhile, Ratajkowski could be seen in the mirror, wearing nothing but a crimson bra, snapping the photo with her cell phone. There was a bottle of wine on the floor with clothes strewn about as the two appeared to be having a bit of fun. "Happy Valentine's Day," André captioned the post.
And while just about everyone figured that this relationship would become the next big thing, it seems as though their red-hot romance may have already fizzled out. Just days after going Instagram official, Ratajkowski posted something that has the internet taking a collective ice bath.
Emily Ratajkowski shared a cryptic TikTok
On February 17, Emily Ratajkowski uploaded a TikTok that has many fans wondering if her relationship with Eric André has ended. "What should you do when a situationship ends?" Ratajkowski wrote on a video of herself lying topless in bed while wearing a full face of makeup and a couple of gold necklaces. The suggested answer for Ratajkowski's question is "party" based off of the voiceover recording she used from the film "The Peanut Butter Falcon." The model wrote "start another one" on her video, though, suggesting that she's ready to move on.
Fans flocked to the comments section to weigh in on Ratajkowski's cryptic post. "Girl he's already back on raya too," one person wrote, though it's unclear who the "he" the user was referring to is. "It's been 3 days ???? & he went out of his way to post on his instagram that you guys were official.... Now it's giving 'showing off my current trophy,'" someone else said. "I don't think she's talking about ending it with Eric I think she's talking about ending it with Pete and starting with Eric," a third person suggested. It's only a matter of time until Ratajkowski steps out with someone and sets the record straight. Will it be André? We'll simply have to wait and see.