PR Expert Tells Us Barron Trump's Birthday Criticism Is Taste Of What's To Come For 18-Year-Old

With Barron Trump officially entering his adult years, a PR expert has some advice on how he should navigate life under his ever-expanding spotlight.

Since his birth in 2006, the former first son has been a mystery to pop culture enthusiasts. As the youngest Trump child, his parents, Melania and Donald Trump, took a different approach to raising their son, often shielding him from public inquiry and discourse. His privacy was even maintained during Donald's controversial time as 45th President of the United States. "It's a longstanding tradition that the children of Presidents are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight," the White House's press office declared in a statement at the time. "The White House fully expects this tradition to continue. We appreciate your cooperation in this matter."

On March 20, 2024, the now-6-foot-7-inch Barron turned 18, which places him in a more public-facing spotlight. While Barron's birthday is a significant milestone, some political commentators have pointed out that his entry into adulthood will open up a can of worms in regards to criticism and invasive news coverage. "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," former NBC executive Mike Sington wrote in a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter (via Newsweek). In light of Barron's bittersweet birthday, we spoke to PR expert Eden Gillott, president of Gillott Communications, about how he could navigate life under his recently acquired spotlight.