The Real Turning Point In Scheana Shay And Raquel Leviss' Friendship
Scheana Shay and Raquel (aka Rachel) Leviss' friendship was "Good As Gold" until Scandoval. But the real turning point came after an alleged physical altercation between the former BFFs. Everyone remembers where they were when Scandoval hit. Fans were left in disbelief upon learning that "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Leviss were engaged in a months-long affair behind his then-longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix's back. The betrayal was unlike anything else, and it wasn't just Madix who felt it, but the entire cast, especially Shay.
Over the years, she had grown increasingly close with Sandoval and Leviss. In 2021, Leviss even referred to Scheana as one of her "best friends" in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. The two women were so close that Leviss even served as a bridesmaid in Shay's wedding. But their friendship went out the window once Scandoval was uncovered. Not long after the shocking news broke, Shay made it clear which side she was on by posting a photo of her and Madix on Instagram with the caption, "Always got your back! #TeamAriana."
Her defense of Madix was pushed to a physical point, or at least that's what Leviss claims. According to TMZ, Shay was with Leviss the night that her affair with Sandoval was revealed to the world. The former beauty pageant contestant claimed Shay punched her in the face as a result. As if that wasn't crazy enough, what followed the alleged physical altercation truly caused Shay and Leviss' friendship to take an irreversible turn.
Leviss' restraining order against Shay pushed their friendship over the edge
Scheana Shay discovered the truth about Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' wild affair almost immediately after they had wrapped filming "Watch What Happens Live," per TMZ. According to legal documents filed by Leviss, after discovering the affair, Shay shoved her into a brick wall before punching her. Leviss included photos of her with a cut on her eye and bruising on her face. Likewise, according to colleagues who spoke to the "VPR" alum, Shay "doesn't regret the physical attack on me and would do it again if she found that further emotional distress was caused to our mutual friend."
Leviss' request for a restraining order against Shay was granted, completely shifting their dynamic. Naturally, the podcast host had her own side of the story, asserting that everything Leviss had said about a physical altercation was false, per TMZ. Her attorney shared a statement, clarifying, "This case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat who has betrayed everyone close to her. Scheana never punched Rachel [Raquel], period." To this day, we still don't know the truth about what went down that night, but Leviss's restraining order was addressed during the Season 10 reunion show.
Leviss ultimately dropped her restraining order against Shay
The Season 10 "Vanderpump Rules" reunion show was unlike anything Bravo fans had seen before. Obviously, Scandoval took centerstage but it was also the first time they had to bring on cast members at different times because of the restraining order Raquel Leviss took out against Scheana Shay. When she finally took to the stage, Shay was in a trailer 100 yards away from her co-star. The restraining order was addressed during the reunion, and Leviss revealed that she'd had a change of heart.
The "Rachel Goes Rogue" host confirmed, "I completely regret filing the restraining order, and I've been taking every measure to get it dropped. I spoke with my lawyer, and he was able to file a request to dismiss the court hearing altogether." Leviss then presented the legal documents to Bravo host Andy Cohen to give to Shay. When she returned to the stage, the reality star expressed how relieved she was to have the restraining order dropped.
"It has taken such a toll on me," Shay acknowledged (via Bravo). "I have not been able to be completely present for my daughter." While she was glad the matter had been settled, Shay still wanted nothing to do with Leviss. During a March 2023 episode of her "Scheananigans" podcast, she said, "I honestly hope I never have to see her again because I have nothing to even say to her face. At this point, I've said everything I've wanted to say at the reunion."