The Real Turning Point In Scheana Shay And Raquel Leviss' Friendship

Scheana Shay and Raquel (aka Rachel) Leviss' friendship was "Good As Gold" until Scandoval. But the real turning point came after an alleged physical altercation between the former BFFs. Everyone remembers where they were when Scandoval hit. Fans were left in disbelief upon learning that "Vanderpump Rules" stars Tom Sandoval and Leviss were engaged in a months-long affair behind his then-longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix's back. The betrayal was unlike anything else, and it wasn't just Madix who felt it, but the entire cast, especially Shay.

Over the years, she had grown increasingly close with Sandoval and Leviss. In 2021, Leviss even referred to Scheana as one of her "best friends" in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Us Weekly. The two women were so close that Leviss even served as a bridesmaid in Shay's wedding. But their friendship went out the window once Scandoval was uncovered. Not long after the shocking news broke, Shay made it clear which side she was on by posting a photo of her and Madix on Instagram with the caption, "Always got your back! #TeamAriana."

Her defense of Madix was pushed to a physical point, or at least that's what Leviss claims. According to TMZ, Shay was with Leviss the night that her affair with Sandoval was revealed to the world. The former beauty pageant contestant claimed Shay punched her in the face as a result. As if that wasn't crazy enough, what followed the alleged physical altercation truly caused Shay and Leviss' friendship to take an irreversible turn.