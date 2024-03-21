How Barron's Life At 18 Stacks Up Against Trump Siblings When They Were His Age

At 18, Barron Trump is rounding out his high school education at the esteemed Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida. Prior to his time at Oxbridge, he also attended Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School in Manhattan and St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland.

Conversely, Barron's older siblings, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump, spent their senior years away from home at elite boarding schools. While Don Jr. and Eric were shipped off to The Hill School, a distinguished boarding school in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Ivanka resided at the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut. Don Jr. is adamant, however, that living away from home at a boarding school provided him with a much-needed respite from the prying eyes of the public and their high-profile family's security detail. "There was a time when my parents had a lot of security guards around. Again, one of those things that I probably rebelled against. And then, when I went to boarding school, it all kind of went away — all those inconveniences that I found obtrusive," he told New York Magazine in 2004.

It's still TBD which college Barron will attend, but his famous father told host Megyn Kelly that Barron was entertaining the idea of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump all graduated from the same distinguished business school.