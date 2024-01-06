A Breakdown Of Barron Trump's Age Gap With His Four Half-Siblings

While Barron Trump is the tallest of his siblings, he's also by far the youngest of Donald Trump's progeny. Barron's thrice-married dad was just three months away from celebrating his 60th birthday when he became a parent for the fifth time in March 2006. Less than an hour after Barron's arrival, the soon-to-be sexagenarian was thinking of his age when he called "Imus in the Morning" to share his yuge baby news. "I continue to stay young, right? I produce children, I stay young," Donald mused (via CBS News).

Former first lady Melania Trump became a first-time mother at age 35. When People interviewed her and Donald about prepping for Barron's arrival in January 2006, Donald revealed that he thought there would be a little more space between Barron and the sibling who is closest to him in age, Tiffany Trump. "I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn't totally surprised. But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly," he said. He'd been married to Melania for seven months when she told him she was pregnant.

By the time Barron moved into the White House at age 11 in 2017, all of his older siblings were adults, so he was the only Trump child who resided at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with his parents. But because the age difference between Barron and his brothers and sisters is so great, he was already used to being the only kid in the house.