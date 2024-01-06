A Breakdown Of Barron Trump's Age Gap With His Four Half-Siblings
While Barron Trump is the tallest of his siblings, he's also by far the youngest of Donald Trump's progeny. Barron's thrice-married dad was just three months away from celebrating his 60th birthday when he became a parent for the fifth time in March 2006. Less than an hour after Barron's arrival, the soon-to-be sexagenarian was thinking of his age when he called "Imus in the Morning" to share his yuge baby news. "I continue to stay young, right? I produce children, I stay young," Donald mused (via CBS News).
Former first lady Melania Trump became a first-time mother at age 35. When People interviewed her and Donald about prepping for Barron's arrival in January 2006, Donald revealed that he thought there would be a little more space between Barron and the sibling who is closest to him in age, Tiffany Trump. "I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn't totally surprised. But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly," he said. He'd been married to Melania for seven months when she told him she was pregnant.
By the time Barron moved into the White House at age 11 in 2017, all of his older siblings were adults, so he was the only Trump child who resided at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with his parents. But because the age difference between Barron and his brothers and sisters is so great, he was already used to being the only kid in the house.
His siblings were already Trump employees when he was born
Almost three decades passed between the birth of Donald Trump's first child and his last. Donald had three children with his first wife Ivana Trump, the oldest of whom is Donald Trump Jr. His birthday is December 31, 1977, making him 28 years older than Barron Trump. There's a 24-year age gap between Barron and his half-sister Ivanka Trump, which coincidentally matches the age difference between his parents. Eric Trump, meanwhile, has 22 years on his younger bro.
Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric all graduated from college before Barron was born. While his main concerns were nappy changes and feeding times, his three oldest siblings were already working closely with their dad at the Trump Organization. The year of Barron's birth was a big one for the trio; in 2006, Ivanka and Don Jr. were invited to join their dad in the boardroom on "The Apprentice," while Eric was named the Trump Organization's executive vice president of development and acquisitions. So, there wasn't much common ground between them and their family's newest acquisition.
Barron's fourth sibling, Tiffany Trump, is the daughter of Donald's second wife, actor Marla Maples. Unlike Barron's other siblings, Tiffany hadn't yet reached adulthood when he was born; she's just 12 years his senior. However, it's unlikely that she spent much time around her baby brother in his Trump Tower nursery in Manhattan. Maples told People that she moved to Calabasas, California, with Tiffany after divorcing Donald.
Barron Trump became an uncle at a young age
In November 2006, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife at the time, Vanessa Trump (nee Haydon), announced that they were parents-to-be. Their little one would be Donald Trump's first grandchild. "Everyone's very excited ... [but] if you mention the 'grandpa' word, [Donald Sr.] might not be so excited," Vanessa quipped to People. Vanessa also spoke about Barron Trump becoming a first-time uncle to her baby. "They'll be more like brothers, or brother and sister," she said. He was just 14 months old when his niece, Kai Madison, was born, and Barron has since become an uncle to nine more nieces and nephews.
In a 2005 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," Donald suggested that his older children possibly weren't over the moon about Melania Trump's pregnancy because Barron's arrival would hurt their inheritances. "It does cut up the pie as you keep producing," he pointed out (via the Daily Mail). But while they had to take a future financial loss, the older Trump siblings gained an attentive uncle to their kids. In 2017, Ivanka Trump tweeted a video of Barron playing peek-a-boo with her son, Theodore Kushner, inside the Oval Office on inauguration day. "My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer — while my father signs his first executive orders," she wrote. Theodore was 10 months old at the time, but he's not Barron's youngest nibling; that would be Eric and Lara Trump's daughter Carolina, who was born in 2019.