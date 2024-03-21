We Know The Reason Barron Trump's Family Didn't Wish Him Happy Birthday & It's So Shady
Here comes adulthood! On March 20, Barron Trump, the youngest of Donald Trump's kids turned 18. In an interesting twist of events, the teenager was met with a lot of well wishes from fans who took to social media with their tributes. "Happy 18th Birthday, Barron Trump. I wish you had a perfect day ... You're a little giant, I wish you the wisdom of your dad [Donald] Trump, I wish you the intelligence and elegance of your mother Melania Trump, the things I admire so much," one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Happy 18th birthday, Barron Trump! With parents like Donald J. Trump and Melania Trump, you are destined for greatness," another person tweeted.
But while Barron received several birthday wishes from social media users, his parents were notably quiet about the teenager's milestone. Though not one to reveal much of her personal life online, Melania Trump has, in previous years, shared social media posts celebrating Barron's birthdays. "Happy birthday BWT," she wrote in a tweet shared on Barron's 15th birthday in 2021. So, when Melania, a seemingly doting mother does not publicly acknowledge her only child's big milestone, we can't help but wonder if something fishy is going on.
The Trumps might just be jealous of Barron's fame -- and height
With Donald Trump's polarizing political image, it would hardly be a surprise if Barron Trump was unpopular. But despite his family's many controversies, fans have constantly absolved Barron of any blame, hoping instead that he turns out different from his famous family. "Still leaving Barron Trump alone. It does not matter how much I like or hate his dad or anyone else. He is a youth. And if targeting youth (who otherwise appear to be breaking no laws/rules) was unfair to do others then it is unfair to do to him," a user once wrote on X. "I like Barron Trump. It's his dad I don't like," another person declared.
While he might have his share of supporters, Donald's political beliefs and policies, as well as his inciting comments, are also not widely embraced by a large percentage of Americans. Add that to his ongoing legal woes and you have an unpopular man who, despite not being liked, is hell-bent on ruling the very people who voted him out in the first place. Similarly, despite her poise and calm demeanor, Melania Trump is still not largely accepted by many.
And let's not forget previous reports stating that Donald can't stop talking about Barron's height. At only 18, Barron reportedly stands tall at 6 feet, 7 inches, a far cry from his father's 6-foot-3-inch height. Watch out, Trumps — Barron might just be set to become the most popular Trump in the dynasty!