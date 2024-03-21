We Know The Reason Barron Trump's Family Didn't Wish Him Happy Birthday & It's So Shady

With Donald Trump's polarizing political image, it would hardly be a surprise if Barron Trump was unpopular. But despite his family's many controversies, fans have constantly absolved Barron of any blame, hoping instead that he turns out different from his famous family. "Still leaving Barron Trump alone. It does not matter how much I like or hate his dad or anyone else. He is a youth. And if targeting youth (who otherwise appear to be breaking no laws/rules) was unfair to do others then it is unfair to do to him," a user once wrote on X. "I like Barron Trump. It's his dad I don't like," another person declared.

While he might have his share of supporters, Donald's political beliefs and policies, as well as his inciting comments, are also not widely embraced by a large percentage of Americans. Add that to his ongoing legal woes and you have an unpopular man who, despite not being liked, is hell-bent on ruling the very people who voted him out in the first place. Similarly, despite her poise and calm demeanor, Melania Trump is still not largely accepted by many.

And let's not forget previous reports stating that Donald can't stop talking about Barron's height. At only 18, Barron reportedly stands tall at 6 feet, 7 inches, a far cry from his father's 6-foot-3-inch height. Watch out, Trumps — Barron might just be set to become the most popular Trump in the dynasty!