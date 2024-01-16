Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About Barron's Height
Donald Trump has shown a fixation on height when speaking about his son, Barron Trump. Whenever his youngest son comes up in interviews, the former president often leads the conversation to that topic. During an hour-long interview with Megyn Kelly in September 2023, Donald was asked about the son he shares with Melania Trump. "Barron's a very good athlete. He's very tall ... And, he's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student, very good student," he responded. A couple months later, Donald stuck to the same talking points when he was asked about Barron during an interview in November 2023. "He's a tall guy, very tall ... I'd say six-eight." Donald said while appearing on the "Moms for America" podcast.
When Donald gave a caucus celebration speech on January 15 in Des Moines, he shared an anecdote about Barron's height. "The Art of the Deal" author mentioned it while speaking about Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, who had recently died. "Great parents, but also to Barron. Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food," Donald joked to the crowd, per the Daily Mail. Reportedly, Melania's mother was very close with her grandson. "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald," a source told People on January 9, following her death.
During his speech in Des Moines, Donald also discussed Barron's possible future as a basketball player.
The sport Barron Trump chose over basketball
Ever since Donald Trump proudly proclaimed how tall Barron Trump had become, people speculated on whether the teenager would pursue basketball. When Donald addressed the Des Moines crowd on January 15, he spoke about his son's athletic aspirations. "I said you're gonna be a basketball player. He said, 'Well I like soccer, dad, actually,'" Donald told the crowd, per the Daily Mail. "I thought ... at your height I like basketball better but you can't talk them into everything," he continued.
For years, Trump supporters have discussed the possibilities of Barron using his tall frame for athletic domination. Many had thrown out the idea of the youngster joining the NBA. "Every day we get closer and closer to the professional basketball player Barron Trump universe arc and I for one welcome it," an X, formerly Twitter, user tweeted in July 2021. "Fast forward to 2025. Starting at center for the New York Knicks, Barron Trump," another wrote. This was shortly after viral photos surfaced of Barron walking alongside, and towering over, Melania outside Trump Tower in New York.
A month earlier, Donald had made a crack about Barron's height while addressing the crowd at a GOP event in June 2021, which came at the expense of another son. "Barron is 6-foot-7, can you believe it? And he's 15," Donald said, per the New York Post. "Eric is short — he's only 6-foot-6," he jokingly added.