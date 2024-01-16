Donald Trump Can't Stop Talking About Barron's Height

Donald Trump has shown a fixation on height when speaking about his son, Barron Trump. Whenever his youngest son comes up in interviews, the former president often leads the conversation to that topic. During an hour-long interview with Megyn Kelly in September 2023, Donald was asked about the son he shares with Melania Trump. "Barron's a very good athlete. He's very tall ... And, he's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student, very good student," he responded. A couple months later, Donald stuck to the same talking points when he was asked about Barron during an interview in November 2023. "He's a tall guy, very tall ... I'd say six-eight." Donald said while appearing on the "Moms for America" podcast.

When Donald gave a caucus celebration speech on January 15 in Des Moines, he shared an anecdote about Barron's height. "The Art of the Deal" author mentioned it while speaking about Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, who had recently died. "Great parents, but also to Barron. Boy, did she take care of Barron. That's how he got so tall, he only ate her food," Donald joked to the crowd, per the Daily Mail. Reportedly, Melania's mother was very close with her grandson. "There have been times when Barron has been with his grandparents more than with Melania, and a lot more than with Donald," a source told People on January 9, following her death.

During his speech in Des Moines, Donald also discussed Barron's possible future as a basketball player.