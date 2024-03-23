Lisa Vanderpump's Surprising Take On Raquel Leviss Post-Scandoval
When news of Scandoval broke back in March 2023, Lisa Vanderpump made it clear that she felt both Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss needed to speak with the rest of the cast. It stands to reason, then, that Leviss' decision not to return for Season 11 became a source of frustration for the restaurateur. However, that hasn't been her only gripe with the "Vanderpump Rules" alum. From pay disputes to yet another Puppygate, Vanderpump has made her displeasure with Leviss crystal clear.
In the months after arguably the biggest "VPR" cheating scandal to date came to light, Vanderpump made it clear that she felt Leviss should return to the show in some capacity. Speaking to TMZ, she explained that one option she and the production team had considered was a sit-down with just her. That ended up not panning out, and the executive producer seemed in two minds. Though she quipped that she didn't understand Leviss' decision, she also pointed out that with most of the cast not willing to speak to her, it made sense that Leviss wasn't keen.
More recently, Vanderpump has reiterated that she believes Leviss should have been in Season 11 of "VPR." In a January 2024 interview with Page Six, she explained that even if she hadn't been there the entire season, "I think it would have behooved her to come back." That said, Leviss' exit isn't the only thing Vanderpump has weighed in on with disapproval, post-Scandoval.
She was furious about the 'Just B' interview
Without a doubt, one of the biggest frustrations Lisa Vanderpump has had with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss in the months after Scandoval was her interview with Vanderpump's fellow former "Real Housewife" Bethenny Frankel. In particular, Vanderpump has complained that in the interview for the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, Leviss made inaccurate claims.
In particular, Vanderpump took umbrage at Leviss' assertions on the podcast that she earned next to nothing, despite being involved in a scandal that boosted ratings and lined the pockets of those at the network. Speaking with a reporter from TMZ, the restaurateur clapped back at the former cast member's claims. Though she made a point of saying she hadn't listened to the full podcast, she hinted that the "Vanderpump Rules" alum's net worth was higher than she was letting on. "I think she got very well paid. I think she got paid $361,000," she said.
More recently, Vanderpump has confirmed that the "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" interview annoyed her. Speaking to Page Six in January 2024, she explained, "Had she come to me, I think I would've been good to her." She also reiterated that Leviss' claims of poor pay were incorrect. "I know exactly how much money she made, and it was, you know, six figures," she said.
LVP has slammed Raquel for Puppygate 2.0
Lisa Vanderpump famously exited "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after the infamous Puppygate scandal that saw her fall out with most of the cast. As such, it's not exactly a shocker that Rachel "Raquel" Leviss' own puppy gate situation only added to Vanderpump's anger toward her.
In January 2024, the dog Leviss previously shared with her ex-fiance James Kennedy was brought onto "Vanderpump Rules" — as recounted by Bravo, the storyline suggested that he'd been put into a shelter, then rescued by Vanderpump. It didn't take long for parallels to be drawn between Leviss and the original "RHOBH" Puppygate scandal between Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley.
As reported by Reality Blurb, Leviss' response was to post a clip of Kyle Richards accusing Vanderpump of setting up the original scandal to her Instagram Stories. She also explained in an episode of her "Rachel Goes Rogue" podcast that she believed it was for a storyline, and intended to manipulate her into returning to the show. Cue Vanderpump's fury. Speaking to Us Weekly, the "RHOBH" alum clapped back, hard. "She should get all the facts before she kind of makes ... these statements," a visibly annoyed Vanderpump said. "I take my dog foundation very seriously."
So, how does Vanderpump feel about Leviss, post-Scandoval? It's pretty clear she's annoyed with her former employee. However, something tells us if Leviss did want to join the cast of "VPR" again, Vanderpump wouldn't be at all opposed.