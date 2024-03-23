Lisa Vanderpump's Surprising Take On Raquel Leviss Post-Scandoval

When news of Scandoval broke back in March 2023, Lisa Vanderpump made it clear that she felt both Tom Sandoval and Rachel "Raquel" Leviss needed to speak with the rest of the cast. It stands to reason, then, that Leviss' decision not to return for Season 11 became a source of frustration for the restaurateur. However, that hasn't been her only gripe with the "Vanderpump Rules" alum. From pay disputes to yet another Puppygate, Vanderpump has made her displeasure with Leviss crystal clear.

In the months after arguably the biggest "VPR" cheating scandal to date came to light, Vanderpump made it clear that she felt Leviss should return to the show in some capacity. Speaking to TMZ, she explained that one option she and the production team had considered was a sit-down with just her. That ended up not panning out, and the executive producer seemed in two minds. Though she quipped that she didn't understand Leviss' decision, she also pointed out that with most of the cast not willing to speak to her, it made sense that Leviss wasn't keen.

More recently, Vanderpump has reiterated that she believes Leviss should have been in Season 11 of "VPR." In a January 2024 interview with Page Six, she explained that even if she hadn't been there the entire season, "I think it would have behooved her to come back." That said, Leviss' exit isn't the only thing Vanderpump has weighed in on with disapproval, post-Scandoval.