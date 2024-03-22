The Cosmetic Procedures Sylvester Stallone Admits To Getting

When Sylvester Stallone grudgingly agreed to star in a reality TV show, he was concerned that people would wonder what happened to his career. Still, he needn't have worried, as viewers were more interested in what had happened to Sylvester's face.

The actor went from 1980s action movie hero to browbeaten dad in "The Family Stallone." Sylvester's three daughters, Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet Stallone, have their father wrapped around their little fingers, and it's clear he'd move mountains for his pampered princesses. In fact, it was only because of them that he agreed to sign up for reality TV in the first place. "I was like, 'Reality? I don't know if I fit into that world,'" Sylvester admitted to USA Today. "But I'd do anything for my daughters."

It's been over 30 years since "Rocky" first hit the screens. So, it's little surprise that on the small screen, Sylvester looks markedly different from his old Balboa days. He still manages to look remarkably fresh-faced for an AARP card-carrying senior, though, and Sylvester definitely has a spring in his step. But how much is down to good genes, and how much is down to good surgery? The star has 'fessed up to getting a little work done here and there over the years — including half of a facelift.