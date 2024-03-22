Riley Strain's Body Is Recovered & The Public Still Has Burning Questions

The body of 22-year-old Riley Strain, who went missing during a visit to Nashville, has been found, police confirmed. "The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending," the Nashville Police Department announced in a March 22 statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Strain, who was visiting Nashville for a fraternity conference, went missing on March 8 after he was ejected from Luke Bryan's bar Luke's 32 Bridge. With surveillance camera capturing Strain's movement after leaving the bar, police released several videos, confirming that the college student was last seen on Gay Street at 9:52pm. Some hours later, Strain was reported missing by a friend who had been unable to reach him.

Following the report, authorities sent out a search party to revisit places he'd been seen. On March 17 — after some Tiktok users joined the search for Strain — his debit card was found near a Nashville river, forcing authorities to double down on their search. "Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River. The search for him continues," the Nashville Police Department tweeted at the time.

Despite the tragic discovery of Strain's body, though, the public still has a lot of burning questions about the mystery.