How Ice Spice Confirmed She And Latto Can't Stand Each Other

The beef between Ice Spice and Latto started as mere fan speculation — but turned into a verified feud. Previously, Latto had spoken about the pitfalls that fanbases can create by turning female rappers against one another. "Because it's like, we will all be fans of each other and commenting and following each other ... [but] they will turn us against each other, which is very weak-minded of us as female rappers," the "777" artist told Complex in November 2023. That was before her issues with Ice Spice came to a simmer and then boiled over.

Fans first believed the two rappers had tension when Latto was asked during a red carpet interview in January 2023 to complete the lyrics to Ice Spice's "Bikini Bottom" and she drew a blank. An Ice Spice fan account posted footage of the video on X, formerly Twitter, but others pointed out that Latto appeared to genuinely not know the lyrics.

A couple of months later, Latto took heat when she reposted a photo from 2020 where she's seen bending over in a pose that fans quickly pointed out bore a striking resemblance to Ice Spice's "Like..?" EP cover art. "I don't like how y'all take my tweets & make them fit ur weak a** narratives," the rapper tweeted in March 2023. Then, in July 2023, Ice Spice tweeted out "i h8 a b**ch wit no identity," which fans took as a shot at Latto for copying her style. At that time, the feud was still speculative, but later it became more definitive — and Ice Spice even confirmed she was taking a jab at Latto.