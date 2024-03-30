How Kelly Clarkson Says Her Messy Divorce Has Impacted Her Kids

Kelly Clarkson was known for singing many heartbreak anthems during her career, and it looked like she had finally found love when she met her now ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock. The two first met in 2006 at the Country Music Awards, but Blackstock was married at the time. Clarkson reconnected with him in 2012 and they married a year later. The couple went on to welcome River Rose in 2014 and Remington Alexander in 2016.

Unfortunately, Clarkson and Blackstock's marriage didn't make it, and the "Since U Been Gone" singer filed for divorce in 2020. Us Weekly reported that Clarkson was given primary custody of their children, with the documents reading: "The level of conflict between the parents has increased. The parties have a difficult time coparenting due to issues of trust between them."

Clarkson later opened up during an appearance on the "We Can Do Hard Things" podcast about wanting to stay in the marriage for their kids, despite her issues with Blackstock. "I don't want my kids to be those kids at school ... when you come down to daddy-daughter dances and you don't have anyone show up. You have to think of all those things and I think you play it out differently in your head, too," she shared. Inevitably, she admits the divorce did have some negative effects on River and Remington, and the singer has been open about her struggles raising kids of divorced parents.