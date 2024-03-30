Times Jimmy Kimmel Has Made His Hatred For Trump Crystal Clear

For years, Jimmy Kimmel has relentlessly roasted Donald Trump on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" His monologues about the man in the MAGA hat mostly have a political slant now, but he was joking about Trump long before he ran for president.

In 2021, Kimmel treated his viewers to a throwback clip of his first-ever Trump joke. It was from 2004, the halcyon days when Trump wasn't headlining insurrections, moaning about stolen elections, or fine-tuning his political sleight of hand. "It's so cold in New York, Donald Trump's combover broke off," Kimmel joked. As Trump became more political, Kimmel's material became more brutal. Amid his 2015 presidential bid, Trump had to cancel an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" When he broke the news to his audience, Kimmel quipped (via Variety), "We're giving everyone in our audience a basketball dipped in cologne — so you can fully experience what it would have been like if he was here." Trump rescheduled, and Kimmel criticized his planned Muslim ban to his face. "Isn't it un-American and wrong to discriminate against people based on their religion?" he asked.

By 2023, Kimmel was celebrating Trump's indictment for charges related to paying Stormy Daniels hush money. "It's very, very funny," he said on his show. "Of all the things he's done, the one that bit Trump in the a** was a round of post-golf putter butter with the star of 'SexBots: Programmed for Pleasure.'" But when he talks Trump, Kimmel isn't always playing for laughs.