The Fiery Move Rose Hanbury Made To Squash Those Prince William Affair Rumors

It appears Rose Hanbury did not think Stephen Colbert's joke about her rumored affair with Prince William was funny. As the late-night host quipped on his show, "The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England, William, having an affair. So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me — the Marchioness of Cholmondeley — what a beautiful name!"

Following the dig, Hanbury had her lawyers draft up a warning to Colbert, according to InTouch. "The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organizations to confirm that the allegation is false," her legal team told the outlet.

While talk of the alleged illicit relationship has been around since 2019, it gained momentum again amid Kate's disappearance from public life. After Colbert joked about the rumored affair, Hanbury's reported response wasn't surprising. According to Business Insider, her lawyers stated, "[The] rumors are completely false." Despite Hanbury seeking legal action against the "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" host, it doesn't look like he has anything to worry about, lawsuit-wise.