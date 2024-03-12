The Internet Gives Prince William's Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury Brutal Nickname

Speculation has been abounding about the Royals, and the latest one to add fuel to Kate Middleton's odd disappearance is talk of Prince William's affair rumors with Rose Hanbury. While the hush-hush topic of conversation has been swirling around since 2019, author Omid Scobie shared with ET that the rumors kept going because the palace has never admitted nor denied them. "Unfortunately, if a rumor's left to kind of do its own thing it can run 20 laps around the world before you even think about what, how you want to kind of address it."

Amid Kate's health scare, there has been speculation that her and Prince William's marriage is on the rocks, particularly after an image was shared of the Princess of Wales and their three children months after her planned abdominal surgery. As shared by Newsweek, she's seen without her wedding ring in the obviously edited photo. This only flamed the rumors that Hanbury was the cause of Middleton and Prince William's issues, and unfortunately, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley got caught in the internet fire.