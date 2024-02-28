If You're Not Worried About Kate Middleton Yet, Here Are The Reasons You Should Be
Maybe Kate Middleton's disappearing act after her abdominal surgery isn't the laughing matter some people are making it out to be. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have fallen deep down the rabbit hole when concocting disturbing conspiracy theories about why we haven't seen hide nor shining hair of her. However, most Kate-spiracies are too silly to be taken seriously, such as speculation that she's growing out bangs gone bad or recovering from a BBL. But maybe the royals themselves are to blame for the air of frivolity surrounding her recovery.
Prince William wasn't so concerned about his wife that he would skip a recent charity gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance to remain by her bedside. Perhaps the family member who was really on his mind at the time was Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex had recently received a Living Legend of Aviation award from John Travolta, and William made sure to let the attendees at his gala know that a famous "fellow pilot," Tom Cruise, was there with him.
Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, also appeared unconcerned about her sister's condition when she was photographed laughing and soaking up some rays during a recent vacay in St. Barts. People did report that Kate hid her health crisis from some of those closest to her, so it's possible Pippa isn't getting the full story. Still, if she's only seeing what the rest of us are, maybe she should be seriously worried.
The unusual length of Kate Middleton's recovery period
Kensington Palace's January 2024 announcement about Kate Middleton's medical condition provided one of the first causes for alarm. It said that she would have to spend as long as two weeks recovering at The London Clinic after her abdominal surgery and wouldn't be able to return to work for almost two and a half months. That's a long recovery time, which is indicative of a serious medical procedure. However, the palace decided not to disclose the specific problem that the princess was suffering from. The shroud of secrecy heightened concerns about her health, with one X user who claimed to be a medical practitioner writing, "14 days *in hospital* post op elective non cancer abdominal surgery is A LOT for someone who went home the day after vaginal childbirth ... Something weird is going on."
Regardless of why Kate needed the procedure, it wasn't something to be taken lightly. In a piece for the Daily Mail, Dr. Max Pemberton agreed that the length of Kate's hospital stay is not the norm and added, "So it's not presumptuous to assume it's something quite serious." There's also the potential for worrisome complications — Pemberton revealed that his own hernia surgery resulted in a bladder issue that lasted six weeks. He also pointed out that Kate has three kids at home. So, while she's trying to rest and recover, the royal probably can't help but worry about how her condition is affecting their lives.
The lack of assurance from the princess herself
On February 27, 2024, Kensington Palace told the AP that Kate Middleton's recovery was going well after her return home from the hospital. However, most updates on her health have come via supposed palace insiders and royal experts. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Kate was feeling good enough to travel and accompanied her family when they headed to King Charles III's Sandringham estate for the royal version of a staycation. This information came courtesy of someone described as "a friend."
An update from Kate herself would go a long way to allay fears about why she made a public appearance at Sandringham on Christmas Day and then went MIA. On the same day her surgery was announced, King Charles III revealed that he had an enlarged prostate and was also undergoing a medical procedure. His cancer diagnosis came a few weeks later. On February 23, 2024, a proof of life video from Kate's father-in-law appeared on the royal family's official X account. In it, Charles reads cards from well-wishers. A source told Us Weekly that Kate was "working from her bed" at the end of January, so if she can work and travel, you'd think she'd be capable of letting her supporters know that she's appreciative of their concern in a similar manner. The lack of her own video or personal statement makes it seem as though something is preventing her from creating either, which is not a good sign.
The mysterious 'personal matter' and a tragic death
Prince William was supposed to attend a ceremony honoring his late godfather, King Constantine of Greece, on February 27, 2024. However, the palace told the AP that he had to make a last-minute change of plans due to "a personal matter." The lack of elaboration invited online speculation that the decision was connected to Kate Middleton. The same day, it was reported that one of William's friends, Thomas Kingston, had been found dead. Kingston was married to Lady Gabriella Kingston, the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent. He was also once romantically linked to Pippa Middleton. Thomas' death was reportedly unrelated to William's absence at his godfather's memorial.
So, Kate has found herself surrounded by turmoil and tragedy as she tries to recover from a serious surgery. It sounds like William and perhaps Pippa may need some consoling in the wake of Kingston's death, and Kate may feel compelled to put her own needs on the back burner to be there for her family. William has already had to leave Kate's side to fill in for his father at some events, so she may not be getting the amount of support she needs from her husband. King Charles III's cancer diagnosis cast another dark cloud over the royals, forcing them all to think about a future without him. It's easy to imagine that this is something that weighs heavily on Kate's mind as well.
She may be feeling pressure to return to work too soon
With rumors about Kate Middleton's silence running wild and the royal family being short-handed due to King Charles III's cancer treatments, Kate may be feeling pressure to get back to work as soon as possible. It would help lessen her in-laws' workloads and silence the speculation that there's something nefarious afoot — but it might not be the healthiest decision.
Bowel cancer surgeon specialist Mr. Shashank Gurjar told Hello! that Kate's stitches could cause her discomfort for up to nine months after her surgery, depending on how invasive her procedure was. Dr. Max Pemberton shared that he had to switch to wearing loose-fitting athletic wear for a few weeks after his abdominal surgery, so if Kate rushes to resume her royal duties, it could be a nightmare rocking those coat dresses. "I hope Kate makes a speedy recovery, but also hope she doesn't return to duties until she's good and ready," he wrote for the Daily Mail.
Kate's situation is also unique because she might feel overwhelmed by the attention she'll undoubtedly get when she steps out in public again. She could already be feeling anxious about the prospect of being expected to open up about her medical issues in a way that she's not comfortable with. And if it turns out that she really was hiding something — well, the British press may move Meghan Markle down one slot and make Kate its new public enemy No. 1.
The rumors about marriage issues
Before Kate Middleton and King Charles III's health issues began dominating the royal discourse, there were whispers that all was not well between William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales. While Tom Quinn was doing research for his book, "Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family," he spoke to a palace source who claimed that the royal couple has had fiery fights. However, Quinn suggested that they deserve kudos for not flinging solid objects around that might cause some damage. "William and Kate throw cushions at each other," he told Express. "It's always kept under control." According to journalist Robert Jobson, he's also heard rumors about Will's bad temper being unleashed during marital arguments. In a 2022 piece for the Daily Mail, Jobson recalled a palace aide telling him, "He can be a bit of a shouter when he loses it."
According to a 2023 OK! report, Will and Kate have butted heads over Prince George's future. A source said Kate felt anguished when Will insisted on sending him to boarding school after a lot of arguing.
Because having major surgery is so stressful, couples may experience tension in their relationship when one partner goes under the knife, according to Psychology Today. Kate already has so much to worry about as she recovers, and hopefully, she and Will haven't felt the need to strip the cushions off their sofas since she arrived home from the hospital.