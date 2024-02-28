If You're Not Worried About Kate Middleton Yet, Here Are The Reasons You Should Be

Maybe Kate Middleton's disappearing act after her abdominal surgery isn't the laughing matter some people are making it out to be. Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, have fallen deep down the rabbit hole when concocting disturbing conspiracy theories about why we haven't seen hide nor shining hair of her. However, most Kate-spiracies are too silly to be taken seriously, such as speculation that she's growing out bangs gone bad or recovering from a BBL. But maybe the royals themselves are to blame for the air of frivolity surrounding her recovery.

Prince William wasn't so concerned about his wife that he would skip a recent charity gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance to remain by her bedside. Perhaps the family member who was really on his mind at the time was Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex had recently received a Living Legend of Aviation award from John Travolta, and William made sure to let the attendees at his gala know that a famous "fellow pilot," Tom Cruise, was there with him.

Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, also appeared unconcerned about her sister's condition when she was photographed laughing and soaking up some rays during a recent vacay in St. Barts. People did report that Kate hid her health crisis from some of those closest to her, so it's possible Pippa isn't getting the full story. Still, if she's only seeing what the rest of us are, maybe she should be seriously worried.