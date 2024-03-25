A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio's Past With Disgraced Nickelodeon Producer Brian Peck

The following article contains references to child abuse and sexual assault.

Since joining the entertainment industry as a young boy, Leonardo DiCaprio has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including James Cameron and Brad Pitt. However, you might be surprised to learn that the "Titanic" star had a brief history with disgraced Nickelodeon producer Brian Peck.

For years Peck served as a dialogue coach on various television and film sets, per USA Today. He was most notably known for his work at the Nickelodeon network in the late '90s and early 2000s. However, in 2003, Peck was arrested "on a charge of lewd acts with a minor." At the time, the minor who brought forth the charges was kept a secret, but it has since been revealed to be "Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell. As time went on, the producer also faced an additional 11 charges of child abuse, which landed Peck behind bars in 2004. Peck's disturbing charges shed light on all the times he'd worked with child stars, including DiCaprio.

DiCaprio has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and one of his big breaks came when he landed a role on the television show, "Growing Pains." However, it was on this set that the "Inception" actor crossed paths with Peck. At the time, DiCaprio was 17 and seemed to have a close relationship with Peck.