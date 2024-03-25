A Look At Leonardo DiCaprio's Past With Disgraced Nickelodeon Producer Brian Peck
The following article contains references to child abuse and sexual assault.
Since joining the entertainment industry as a young boy, Leonardo DiCaprio has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including James Cameron and Brad Pitt. However, you might be surprised to learn that the "Titanic" star had a brief history with disgraced Nickelodeon producer Brian Peck.
For years Peck served as a dialogue coach on various television and film sets, per USA Today. He was most notably known for his work at the Nickelodeon network in the late '90s and early 2000s. However, in 2003, Peck was arrested "on a charge of lewd acts with a minor." At the time, the minor who brought forth the charges was kept a secret, but it has since been revealed to be "Drake & Josh" star Drake Bell. As time went on, the producer also faced an additional 11 charges of child abuse, which landed Peck behind bars in 2004. Peck's disturbing charges shed light on all the times he'd worked with child stars, including DiCaprio.
DiCaprio has been in the entertainment industry for decades, and one of his big breaks came when he landed a role on the television show, "Growing Pains." However, it was on this set that the "Inception" actor crossed paths with Peck. At the time, DiCaprio was 17 and seemed to have a close relationship with Peck.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Brian Peck's questionable relationship revealed in viral clip
Leonardo DiCaprio's close relationship with Brian Peck wasn't something everyone knew about. However, a resurfaced video of DiCaprio and Peck on the set of "Growing Pains" demonstrated just how close they were. In the video, a then-17-year-old DiCaprio and a then-31-year-old Peck can be seen holding each other's arms before "The Revenant" actor shares his excitement for the drawings they made of one another. DiCaprio explained, "Brian is the famous artist and we always make fun of each other, and we portray each other in silly, satirical ways."
In the video, Peck also commented on DiCaprio's looks. Peck said, "Leo, as you know, is the latest hottest, hunkiest teen idol there is." The actor laughed off his remarks before showing the camera his muscles, as Peck put his hand on his back to put DiCaprio on full display. This clip gives a rare look into how close Peck and DiCaprio were, but whatever friendship they had seemed to come to an end as the actor became more successful.
Even though several actors, including James Marsden and Alan Thicke, penned letters vouching for Peck's character as he faced child abuse charges in the early 2000s, DiCaprio was never one of them, according to Business Insider. As Peck's charges have again come to light with the 2024 docuseries "Quiet on Set," many are now looking back at the video of DiCaprio and the producer through a different lens.
People called out Brian Peck's behavior toward Leonardo Dicaprio
People are calling out Brian Peck for how he behaved in the clip of him and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of "Growing Pains." The 2024 docuseries "Quiet on Set" has brought the producer back into the headlines, as he became part of one of Nickelodeon's biggest scandals for his behavior toward the children with whom he worked. In the docuseries, Drake Bell's father, Joe Bell, mentioned DiCaprio and the now-viral clip of him and Peck, per Us Weekly. He said, "I saw this video of Brian Peck on Growing Pains with Leonardo DiCaprio grabbing his shoulders and running [his hand] down his arm. That's the kind of behavior I saw him with my son. The same freaking behavior."
The docuseries also featured the clip of DiCaprio and Peck and many had something to say about it. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Brian Peck rubbing up on child Leonardo DiCaprio doesn't sit right with my spirit." Several users have even gone so far as to speculate that DiCaprio may have experienced a similar situation as Drake. One person tweeted, "Drake Bell and Leonardo Dicaprio look alot alike and brian was way too close to both of them. Kinda makes my head wonder [if] Leo is okay..." Despite all the speculation, DiCaprio has never spoken about the video or his time on set with Peck.
If you or anyone you know may be the victim of child abuse or sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
- The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).