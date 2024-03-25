Trump Sums Up How He'll Pay Reduced $175M Fraud Bond In One Smug Word

Donald Trump received some good news after the verdict in his civil fraud trial ordered him to pay $454 million, and he had one thing to say about it. As reported by NBC News, a panel of New York judges lowered the required amount to $175 million, which comes with a 10-day deadline to pay up. The decision came after Trump had trouble paying the $454 million fine, plus the interest of over $100,000 it was gaining per day. "I greatly respect the decision of the appellate division and I'll post the $175 million in cash or bonds or security or whatever is necessary very quickly within the 10 days, and I thank the appellate division for acting quickly," the former president told reporters.

When asked how he was going to put up the money for the bond, Trump turned around and succinctly answered, "Cash," as seen in a Fox News clip shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. He had previously appealed the judgment to be lowered to $100 million, which was rejected by the court, per AP. Judge Anil Singh, however, lifted the ruling that Trump and his associates could not borrow money to obtain the bond. Despite his claims that he was unable to secure a $454 million bond and the existence of a GoFundMe for the embattled ex-president, the real estate mogul claimed he had more than that amount in liquid cash.