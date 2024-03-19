Donald Trump Fan's GoFundMe For Embattled Ex-President Isn't Even Close To Hefty Fraud Fine
Although Donald Trump is gunning for an appeal, the verdict for his New York civil fraud case is still in effect. Trump owes the government over $450 million, after Judge Arthur F. Engoron ruled against him in September of 2023, per CNN. Now, Trump, who's admitted that he can't pay the judgment, is speeding towards the March 25 deadline when the judge-ordered stay expires, per NBC News. Attorney General Letitia James will then be allowed to start seizing Trump's assets to satisfy the judgment. According to ABC News, James is considering seizing Trump's robust real estate catalog. "We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day," she said.
While it's unclear how Trump will secure the funds to pay his entire judgment and its accruing interest, he does have at least one outside source to look to. That would, of course, be the GoFundMe started by one of his supporters, Elena Cardone, to offset the cost of his legal aid. "I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York," wrote Cardone on the $355 million fundraiser. While Cardone obviously has a goal of funding the majority of Trump's legal judgment, the crowdfunding campaign has raised just under $1,500,000, making it nearly impossible for it to reach the March 25 deadline.
Basically, Trump is under serious financial stress, and he's not exactly taking it well.
Donald Trump is not happy with his verdict
Donald Trump has used his Truth Social app to voice disdain about his trial at every juncture, and now he's speaking out about Judge Engoron enforcing his judgment. "Engoron laughed with disdain at the Appellate Division, his superior court, when they handed down a decision which essentially ended most of the case, and he REFUSED TO ABIDE BY IT," wrote Trump on March 19 (via The New York Post). "This is the first time something like that has ever happened in New York State. He is a Crazed, Trump Hating, Rogue Judge, has ZERO respect for the Appellate Judges." Trump also accused Engoron of ruining the legal system and creating hurdles for businesses in New York. "Existing businesses will flee!!!"
Trump continued to lash out at Engoron in subsequent posts about his trial judgment, claiming that Engoron was infringing on his right to appeal the decision. "Judge Engoron actually wants me to put up Hundreds of Millions of Dollars for the Right to Appeal his ridiculous decision," wrote Trump (via Rolling Stone). "In other words, he is trying to take my Appellate Rights away from me when I have already won at the Appellate Division, but he refuses to accept their already made decision," he continued.
Trump also compared the judgment to a "Witch Hunt" led by his political rivals (via The Hill).