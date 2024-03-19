Donald Trump Fan's GoFundMe For Embattled Ex-President Isn't Even Close To Hefty Fraud Fine

Although Donald Trump is gunning for an appeal, the verdict for his New York civil fraud case is still in effect. Trump owes the government over $450 million, after Judge Arthur F. Engoron ruled against him in September of 2023, per CNN. Now, Trump, who's admitted that he can't pay the judgment, is speeding towards the March 25 deadline when the judge-ordered stay expires, per NBC News. Attorney General Letitia James will then be allowed to start seizing Trump's assets to satisfy the judgment. According to ABC News, James is considering seizing Trump's robust real estate catalog. "We are prepared to make sure that the judgment is paid to New Yorkers, and yes, I look at 40 Wall Street each and every day," she said.

While it's unclear how Trump will secure the funds to pay his entire judgment and its accruing interest, he does have at least one outside source to look to. That would, of course, be the GoFundMe started by one of his supporters, Elena Cardone, to offset the cost of his legal aid. "I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York," wrote Cardone on the $355 million fundraiser. While Cardone obviously has a goal of funding the majority of Trump's legal judgment, the crowdfunding campaign has raised just under $1,500,000, making it nearly impossible for it to reach the March 25 deadline.

Basically, Trump is under serious financial stress, and he's not exactly taking it well.