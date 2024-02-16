Donald Trump Ordered To Pay Over $350 Million In Fraud Verdict

Court is officially dismissed! The civil fraud trial brought by the state of New York against former president and 2024 Republican nominee hopeful Donald J. Trump has finally come to a close. As reported by NBC News, Trump has been ordered to pay a whopping $354 million in penalties in his civil fraud trial. The verdict also bars Trump "from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years."

In the case — one of many legal battles Trump is facing as his 2024 reelection campaign marches on — New York Attorney General Letitia James was seeking $370 million in damages from the former president's company. These penalties represents yet another blow to Trump's fortune, coming fresh on the heels of last month's verdict that ordered him to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll for defamation.