The Injuries Michael Jackson Once Suffered From A Pepsi Commercial

Michael Jackson's 1984 Pepsi commercial may evoke fond nostalgia in his fans, but it was a fiery disaster behind the scenes. The "Beat It" singer signed a lucrative $5 million contract with the beverage manufacturer to star in a multi-commercial campaign in 1983. That same year, Jackson went to work to shoot the first glitzy ad (since uploaded to YouTube), which featured him appearing alongside The Jackson Five, as he belted out Pepsi-favorable lyrics on top of the instrumental to his hit song "Billie Jean." Like most of Jackson's early career feats, the commercial went on to become a huge success. However, Jackson suffered tragically after shooting a second commercial for Pepsi under the same contract.

In 1984, Jackson shot the second commercial spot for Pepsi, during which time he and his brothers simulated performances of their classic hits. As the star of the family, Jackson also had a solo shot where he descended a stage mockup, similar to a concert venue. The set used real pyrotechnics, which ignited and set Jackson's hair on fire. As seen in a video obtained by Us Weekly, it took Jackson several seconds to notice that his hair was on fire. After he frantically descended the stairs, crew members surrounded him to put out the fire. At the end of the video, Jackson was shepherded away by a cloud of people, including his famous brothers. Unfortunately, the star was critically injured during the incident with severe burns, the aftereffects of which permeated the remainder of Jackson's life.