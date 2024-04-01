Here's What Khloé Kardashian Looks Like Without Makeup
Khloé Kardashian has sported a variety of looks over her decade-plus career. Fans first met Kardashian on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," long before she met Tristan Thompson or had their adorable children True and Tatum. And though Kardashian has always gotten flak for not looking much like the rest of her family, she's always been a beauty in her own right. Recent years have seen Kardashian morph into a gorgeous blond bombshell. Or maybe we should say "back into" a blond bombshell, as she was born with natural golden locks. "I am naturally dirty blond, and I always was light and then went dark before we started filming ..." Kardashian explained during a 2015 interview with New Beauty (via HuffPost).
The reality star has also spent ample time developing her makeup routine. As she revealed to XOJane.com in 2011, she and her sisters have always been makeup fanatics, even at the behest of their teams. "At first we had like publicists and people who would tell us, 'Girls, tone it down, stop wearing all that makeup,'" Kardashian explained (via HuffPost). "But then we would read on our blogs — like in the comments and everything — and was like, 'What lipstick is this, what mascara do you use?' We were like, 'We love makeup — so why try and be what we are not?'" Given that Kardashian often posts her various makeup looks to Instagram, it's clear that she still loves painting her face. But what does Khloé Kardashian look like without makeup?
Khloe Kardashian did a makeup tutorial for busy mothers
Khloé Kardashian may love makeup, but like her famous family, she's always willing to jump on a good business opportunity. In July 2019, Kardashian went makeup-free for Vogue's YouTube channel to conduct a makeup tutorial for new mothers. During the video, Kardashian detailed her get-ready-with-me process from beginning to end, beginning with a bare and beautiful face. After an adorable moment with her daughter True Thompson, Kardashian revealed that she starts her routine with toner. "I tone especially in my T-zone because I am so so oily." Then she liberally applied sunscreen to her face, hands, neck, and chest to keep her skin young "because this is where we all show our age." From there, Kardashian dove into her favorite skincare staples, including one of her eyeshadow palette collaborations with Kylie Jenner.
If you couldn't tell, Kardashian has no trouble doing her own makeup — a fact she highlighted during a feature with Into The Gloss: "I love doing my makeup — mostly because I'm pretty good at it," she admitted. "What I can't do is hair! [Laughs] So I like to have that done. One time I said to someone, 'I have H and M tomorrow,' and they were like, 'Why are you going to H&M?' I thought everyone knew that H and M meant 'hair and makeup,' but then I realized it's just us." Oh to have these kinds of problems! Later in the piece, Kardashian further re-stated her love of sunscreen, which is good for warding off sunspots. Of course, the main function is to help prevent skin cancer, which Kardashian has dealt with.
Her skincare is top tier
Of course, Khloé Kardashian knows the importance of protecting the skin underneath the makeup, which perhaps explains why she was so glowing in her bare-faced video. During an interview with Bustle, she said, "I am a firm believer of taking care of yourself. Yes, topically, but also from the inside out." For Kardashian, this means incorporating collagen into her beauty routine. "Dose & Co. has significantly helped my skin," she said of the collagen company she'd recently partnered with. "[Whether] it be some fine lines, hydration, or the elasticity of [it]." As the publication noted, Kardashian found it easiest to add it into her coffee. "It's literally a no-brainer; it doesn't feel like you have an added step. It's essentially [like] if you poured sugar in your coffee."
Speaking of wrinkles, Kardashian also uses Aquaphor along with another tried and true, super accessible, beauty remedy. "I think Aquaphor is great," she shared in an episode of "Hot Ones" posted to YouTube. "I wear Aquaphor or Vaseline around my eyes every night. I think it helps with wrinkles and all that. [It's] really inexpensive and easy." Above all, the Good American founder urges people to stick with whatever works for them. "I think whatever you do, just be consistent with it," she added. "Always wear an SPF. Those are like really simple things but always wear sunscreen. Always."