Here's What Khloé Kardashian Looks Like Without Makeup

Khloé Kardashian has sported a variety of looks over her decade-plus career. Fans first met Kardashian on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," long before she met Tristan Thompson or had their adorable children True and Tatum. And though Kardashian has always gotten flak for not looking much like the rest of her family, she's always been a beauty in her own right. Recent years have seen Kardashian morph into a gorgeous blond bombshell. Or maybe we should say "back into" a blond bombshell, as she was born with natural golden locks. "I am naturally dirty blond, and I always was light and then went dark before we started filming ..." Kardashian explained during a 2015 interview with New Beauty (via HuffPost).

The reality star has also spent ample time developing her makeup routine. As she revealed to XOJane.com in 2011, she and her sisters have always been makeup fanatics, even at the behest of their teams. "At first we had like publicists and people who would tell us, 'Girls, tone it down, stop wearing all that makeup,'" Kardashian explained (via HuffPost). "But then we would read on our blogs — like in the comments and everything — and was like, 'What lipstick is this, what mascara do you use?' We were like, 'We love makeup — so why try and be what we are not?'" Given that Kardashian often posts her various makeup looks to Instagram, it's clear that she still loves painting her face. But what does Khloé Kardashian look like without makeup?