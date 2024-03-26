The Stunning Transformation Of Michael Jackson's Son, Blanket

The late Michael Jackson was married twice — to Lisa Marie Presley from 1994 until 1996, and to Debbie Rowe from 1996 until 1999. During that latter marriage, Rowe and Jackson welcomed two children (although their actual parentage is somewhat murky, with sources telling the Daily Mail that all three were conceived via in-vitro fertilization). Following the birth of son Michael Jackson Jr. in 1997, and the arrival of daughter Paris Jackson in 1998, came another son, Prince Jackson II, born in February 2002. "Blanket," as Jackson's youngest child came to be known, was born via surrogate; the identity of Blanket's biological parents has never been revealed. In 2009, Al Malnik — Blanket's godfather — refuted rumors that he fathered the child. "Of course, I'm not the biological father," he said during an interview with Today.

Before he died in 2009, Jackson kept his children out of the public eye. After his death, however, the three have all entered the spotlight, to varying degrees. "Prince" (as the eldest sibling is now called) has ventured to become a media personality, serving as a correspondent for "Entertainment Tonight," while sister Paris is a successful model, actor, and aspiring singer-songwriter. Blanket, however, has largely stayed out of the spotlight, although he's become more visible in recent years.

To find out more about the King of Pop's youngest child, read on for a look at the stunning transformation of Jackson's Son, Blanket.