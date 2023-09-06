Michael Jackson's Sons Prince And Blanket Have Grown Up To Be Close

Although Michael Jackson tragically died in 2009, his legacy live on in his kids, Prince, Paris, and Blanket "Bigi" Jackson. As the three siblings have gotten older, they remain close, but the two brothers, in particular, have developed a strong bond.

Ever since Michael welcomed his first child, Prince, in 1997, the "Billie Jean" singer entered dad mode and wanted to protect him from all the fame. That protectiveness only got stronger when he had Paris in 1998 and Blanket in 2002, per Page Six. The King of Pop singer shared in a TV special (via Us Weekly), "I love and adore my children. They mean everything to me. When they're in public, though, I conceal their faces, 'cause I want my children protected. At home, they have a normal life...But in public, I must protect them." This is why Michael would often cover their faces with masks and blankets, but after his passing, his kids stepped further into the spotlight.

In October 2021, Prince gave People an inside look into his relationship with Paris and Bigi. He shared, "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way." Bigi specifically has "complemented" his brother as they have created a strong sibling relationship.