Michael Jackson's Son Formerly Known As Blanket Opens Up About Father's Legacy
It's been a while since we heard from Blanket Jackson (née Prince Michael Jackson II, per Biography). The nickname emerged from his regularly being covered in a blanket, per The Guardian, and for the 2002 incident, per MTV, when his late father, Michael Jackson, enigmatically dangled his nine-month-old over a balcony in front of paparazzi. Michael's youngest child has largely resurfaced only in pop culture references and parodies.
Previously, Blanket's older sister Paris Jackson revealed on her Facebook Watch show "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn" the reason Michael covered all his children's faces in public. "When [my dad] was young, he would be in the studio and he'd look outside and he'd see kids on the playground and he couldn't do that; he didn't want that for us, so we wore masks," she said (via the Daily Mail). "It was nice."
Though Blanket never commented on the matter, Paris for one "appreciated" this, affording her and her siblings the opportunity as children to "go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus" in anonymity, as she added. Only seven when Michael died from cardiac arrest, Blanket, Paris, and their other brother, Prince Michael Jackson I, were raised by grandmother Katherine Jackson. Moving to his own home in Calabasas, Calif. in March 2020, per the Daily Mail, Blanket is going by "Bigi." Here's what he just revealed about his dad in a rare public appearance.
Bigi Jackson is talking about his dad for the first time
Prince Michael Jackson II, formerly known as Blanket Jackson and now, Bigi, opened up about father Michael Jackson "for the first time" in a late October "Good Morning Britain" interview. Speaking from childhood home, The Jackson Family Home — where brother Prince Michael Jackson was hosting his "Thriller Night Halloween Party," a fundraiser for The Heal Los Angeles Foundation (via the Daily Mail) — Bigi shared some fond insights into his father.
"There's a lot of history in this house and the studio here," Bigi (seen above) reminisced. "That's what he was all about. That's what each of us want to do and make things that people can enjoy and hopefully benefit their lives." He confessed, however, that people shouldn't expect him to be a global entertainer like his father. Telling Good Morning Britain he would often head to his dad's room "while he was getting ready for something and watch," Bigi noted (via the Daily Mail), "He was a good dancer, he was a very good dancer. I can't dance or sing ... I'm not that kind of person who sings and dances."
Much like big sister Paris Jackson, Bigi is determined to forge his own path. "When I grow up I want to be a director because it's fun, and I make little movies when I'm at my house with cousins and friends," recalling that Michael told him to "follow whatever you want to do."