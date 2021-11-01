Michael Jackson's Son Formerly Known As Blanket Opens Up About Father's Legacy

It's been a while since we heard from Blanket Jackson (née Prince Michael Jackson II, per Biography). The nickname emerged from his regularly being covered in a blanket, per The Guardian, and for the 2002 incident, per MTV, when his late father, Michael Jackson, enigmatically dangled his nine-month-old over a balcony in front of paparazzi. Michael's youngest child has largely resurfaced only in pop culture references and parodies.

Previously, Blanket's older sister Paris Jackson revealed on her Facebook Watch show "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn" the reason Michael covered all his children's faces in public. "When [my dad] was young, he would be in the studio and he'd look outside and he'd see kids on the playground and he couldn't do that; he didn't want that for us, so we wore masks," she said (via the Daily Mail). "It was nice."

Though Blanket never commented on the matter, Paris for one "appreciated" this, affording her and her siblings the opportunity as children to "go to Chuck E. Cheese and Circus Circus" in anonymity, as she added. Only seven when Michael died from cardiac arrest, Blanket, Paris, and their other brother, Prince Michael Jackson I, were raised by grandmother Katherine Jackson. Moving to his own home in Calabasas, Calif. in March 2020, per the Daily Mail, Blanket is going by "Bigi." Here's what he just revealed about his dad in a rare public appearance.