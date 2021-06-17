Did Paris Jackson's Family Accept Her Coming Out?

Paris Jackson stays out of the spotlight, but she's beginning to share more of her personal life with the public.

She opened up to Willow Smith during an episode of "Red Table Talk," where she discussed her new and improved relationship with her mom, Debbie Rowe. "It's cool," Jackson said. "Getting to know her, seeing how similar we are, getting into what kind of music she likes. ... We look a lot alike. ... It's just cool having her as a friend. It's very chill, which I love. That's the perfect word to describe it."

Jackson dropped her debut album in 2021 (via Today), adding that music is another area where she found common ground with her mom. "She really likes country and folk, so I sent her some of the stuff I'm working on," she added. Jackson is also opening up about her sexuality, especially how her family feels about it. Keep reading for more details.