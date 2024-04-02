Inside Hallmark Stars Jake Manley And Jocelyn Hudon's Marriage

Hallmark fans might not have realized that the "Love in the Maldives" co-stars Jake Manley and Jocelyn Hudon are actually a couple in real life. And they have been for close to a decade. Hudon and Manley have been together since August 2015, when he was 24 and she was 20. By December 2015, Hudon had made their relationship Instagram official, uploading a picture of Manley with his nephew. Just a month later, Manley also made Hudon known to his Instagram followers by sharing a photo of her walking on the beach.

Hudon even tagged Manley's sister on the toddler's face, suggesting that Hudon was mingling with his fam just four months into their romance. When you know, you know, right? And they knew. On the fifth anniversary of their meeting, Manley got down on one knee. In August 2020, the "Infamous" actor placed exactly 1,000 roses on a rooftop to recreate the "Gilmore Girls" scene in which Lauren Graham's Lorelai receives that amount of daisies from her suitor, Scott Cohen's Max Medina.

Hudon shared photos of her proposal setting and Lorelai's to see if her Instagram followers could figure it out. "Solve my riddle," she wrote, including a screaming emoji. Shortly after, Hudon confirmed what many had correctly guessed by uploading photos of her engagement ring. Unlike Max, Manley was there in person to ask the question. Luckily for Manley and Hudon, the outcome of their engagement was different from that of the fictional characters, who ended up not getting married.