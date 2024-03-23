Here's Why These Fan-Favorite Hallmark Shows Got Canceled
While the Hallmark Channel has earned a reputation for continuously greenlighting new Christmas films, the same can't be said for some of its TV series.
Since the early 2000s, the popular network has become a staple among TV viewers for its wholesome content. From whimsical love stories to magical Christmas tales, Hallmark's expansive film catalog has achieved incredible feats within the cable sphere and has even beat out networks like Fox News for the top prime-time spots. "Those predictable story arcs that draw on the standard patterns we recognize from fairytales offer comfort by presenting life as simple and moralistic," behavioral scientist and director of the Media Psychology Research Center and Media Psychology, Pamela Rutledge, told NBC News in 2019.
Hallmark's signature formula has also resulted in the creation of its booming TV sector, with popular series like "Good Witch" and "The Way Home" earning particular fan acclaim. When discussing the inclusion of original TV shows, the network's EVP of programming, Lisa Hamilton Daly, told Vulture, "I think series are sort of the centerpiece of a lot of younger-type viewings." She added, "So I think for us, that might help us grab some younger eyeballs, keep people excited week-to-week, and introduce new people to the channel." While TV has generated another successful avenue for Hallmark, it hasn't prevented the network from canceling some popular shows. We crafted a list of series that landed on the chopping block despite popularity with viewers.
Ride's final rodeo was supposedly due to lack of viewers
As with any other TV channel, the Hallmark Channel is no stranger to canceling some of its popular TV series, like its shortlived modern-day western "Ride." Starring "Last Man Standing" actor Nancy Travis and "Good Trouble's" Beau Mirchoff, the show follows the tight-knit McMurray family as they navigate tragedy, self-discovery, relationships, and upholding their rodeo dynasty. When discussing the creation of the series, showrunner Sherri Cooper-Landsman told Deadline in March 2023, "What was so great in our conversations with Hallmark from the very beginning is that they just wanted to tell this family drama," she added, "There's nothing we didn't touch, I believe. It was kind of a joy because we felt like the characters got to lead the stories for us."
While "Ride" received mixed reviews from critics, it was an instant hit with fans, with many taking to social media with their praises. "Watching #HallmarkRide really makes me miss going to rodeos," one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another viewer added: "Soo much going on! @hallmarkchannel better not leave us hanging! I need more. #HallmarkRide." Unfortunately, in November 2023, it was revealed that "Ride" Season 2 would not be making its way to the nearest rodeo. While the network remained mum on its decision, Vulture theorized that it was due to low ratings, with the show generating only 1.3 million viewers an episode. However, despite its cancelation, the CW acquired the rights to the show, announcing that the ten episodes would start to air on January 22, 2024.
Hallmark wanted to end Chesapeake Shores on a high note
In 2016, viewers of the Hallmark Channel were introduced to the heartwarming TV series "Chesapeake Shores." Based on Sherryl Woods' popular book series of the same name, the show follows a hardworking businesswoman, Abby O'Brien (Meghan Ory), who moves back to her titular hometown. However, her homecoming is far from quaint due to her complicated relationship with her family and the reintroduction of her ex-boyfriend Trace Riley (Jesse Metcalfe). Upon its release, the series quickly became a hit among TV viewers and even broke viewership records after dropping its season one finale. However, despite the show's subsequent seasons generating success for the network, fans were thrown for a loop when Hallmark announced that "Chesapeake Shores'" sixth season would be its last. "We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with O'Briens with one final, special season," Hallmark's SVP of Programming Series Laurie Ferneau said in a statement obtained by TV Line.
As expected, fans did not embrace the news, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment in the decision. When one individual on X, formerly known as Twitter, inquired to Hallmark about the cancellation, the network claimed that the show had reached a natural conclusion. "We decided to wrap up the show on a high note in the sixth and final season, which premieres later this summer," they added.
Signed, Sealed, Delivered was somewhat cancelled
When it comes to "Signed, Sealed, and Delivered," its cancellation was somewhat of a blessing in disguise for fans. Created by Martha Williamson, the show follows four United States Postal Service employees, Oliver O'Toole (Eric Mabius), Shane McInerney (Kristin Booth), Rita Haywith-Dorman (Crystal Lowe), and Norman Xavier Dorman (Geoff Gustafson), who work in the Dead Letter Office and attempt to find the recipients of lost letters. Ahead of its full series run, the network dropped a successful two-hour pilot episode in October 2013, which earned 1.7 million viewers. With the ratings secured and fan interest captured, it was a no-brainer that the show would receive the same type of success upon i
However, months after the "Signed, Sealed, and Delivered" Season 1 finale, Hallmark announced that the show would transition to movie format. "We are delighted to be continuing our partnership with [creator and executive producer] Martha Williamson and to bring her brand of rich and poignant stories to viewers on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries," said a network head-honcho in a release obtained by Channel Guide. In a separate interview with the Movie Mom blog, Williamson gave insight into the transition, which she promised would provide viewers with a deeper look into the four characters. "I found that we needed extra time, and Hallmark really wanted us to go to the Movies and Mysteries. It's turning out to be very gratifying," she explained.
COVID-19 may have sparked Home & Family cancellation
While the Hallmark Channel gained notoriety for its Christmas films and scripted dramas, the network has also succeeded in the daytime TV genre. In 2012, the popular morning talk show "Home & Family" was rebooted on Hallmark after previously airing on The Family Channel and Fox Family Channel between 1996 and 1998. With a new set of hosts and a unique celebrity guest format, the "Home & Family" revival became an instant hit with viewers and even earned a few Daytime Emmy Award nominations. Unfortunately, it all came crashing down in January 2021, when the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic put a halt on the show's production. "With the current information regarding COVID-19 in Southern California, and in keeping with SAG/AFTRA recommendations, we are suspending production on our daytime series, 'Home & Family,'" the network revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter.
On March 3, 2021, Deadline reported that "Home & Family" would return to the network in April 2021, albeit with a new Monday-to-Wednesday airing schedule compared to its previous Monday-to-Friday schedule. However, fan celebration was short-lived when Hallmark announced that the show's new episodes would be its last. "The ninth and current season of 'Home & Family' will be the series' last," a rep for the network told Variety on March 23, 2021. While the network refrained from giving insight into its decision, the show's final episodes reportedly earned excellent ratings — despite a few behind-the-scenes scandals.
Cedar Cove's cancellation has been shrouded in mystery
In July 2013, the Hallmark Channel treated fans to its first scripted television series, "Cedar Grove." Based on Debbie Macomber's novels of the same name, the show follows Olivia Lockhart (Andie MacDowell), a municipal court judge, and her personal and professional relationships with the local townsfolk. Upon its release, the angsty romantic drama was an instant hit with both viewers and critics, with some news outlets like The New York Times praising the show for fleshing out the network's signature movie formula. When reflecting on the show's success, Macomber gushed to the hosts of "Home & Family," saying, "This is above and beyond anything I could have ever imagined." Despite "Cedar Cove" cultivating a dedicated fanbase, the network canceled the show after three seasons.
"'Cedar Cove' was the first series launched on Hallmark Channel, and we are incredibly proud of the exquisitely beautiful three-season arc it delivered," Hallmark revealed on Facebook in November 2015. "It was an honor to bring to life the kindness, consideration, and courage of this story that Debbie Macomber envisioned." Unsurprisingly, the news was a massive blow for fans, with some viewers even creating a Change.org petition. While Hallmark refrained from listing specific reasons behind its decision, it was speculated that the series's depleting ratings resulted in its cancellation. Reportedly, the show's third season only brought in 1.6 million viewers compared to its 2.62 million viewership during its first season.