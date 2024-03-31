The Stunning Transformation Of Steve Martin

In the pantheon of American comedy, Steve Martin is in a league all his own. A recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, Martin's career has been as long and distinguished as it's been eclectic and unpredictable. After years spent honing his act, Martin broke through in the 1970s with an absurdist tone that nailed the zeitgeist. That's reflected in his trio of mega-hit comedy albums — 1977's "Let's Get Small," 1978's "Wild and Crazy Guy," and 1979's "Comedy is Not Pretty" — and exemplified when his hit zany hit single, "King Tut," sold a million copies and made it to No. 17 on Billboard's pop charts. As his punchlines became catchphrases that permeated pop culture ("Well, excuuuuse me!"), Martin was catapulted from dingy nightclubs to performing at the type of venues typically reserved for sporting events and rock concerts.

These days, Martin is an elder statesman of comedy while also gaining a reputation as something of a renaissance man, whose varied pursuits have included television, movies, novels, stage plays, art criticism, music (as both a performer and composer), and even a Broadway musical. Meanwhile, he's demonstrated he still has a few tricks up his sleeve with the critical and commercial success of his Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building," evidenced by the show's 28 Emmy nominations.

It's been a wild (and crazy) ride, and it's not over yet. To find out more, read on to experience the stunning transformation of Steve Martin.