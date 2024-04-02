The Tragic Truth About Olivia Munn

The following article includes mention of sexual assault.

In 2007, Olivia Munn made her acting debut in Bob Schneider's comedy flick "Big Stan." Following that, she landed even more acting roles, soon earning the respect of several Hollywood legends, including her "Iron Man 2" co-star Robert Downey Jr. "One day I was doing a lot [of improvising] and [I kept] coming up with other stuff, and at one point Robert just goes 'Can we just stop for a second? Can we give Olivia a round of applause? Because she is rocking it right now,'" Munn recounted during a 2010 interview with Carson Daly (via MTV News).

In no time, Munn began appearing in even bigger projects, including 2012's "The Newsroom" and Marvel's "X-Men Apocalypse," a film she admittedly had a lot of fun doing. "It really doesn't feel real. It's a very cliche thing to say, but it's just a really surreal thing when you're on set," she gushed to Entertainment Weekly in 2015. However, despite her fast-rising career in Hollywood, Munn's personal life has not all been rosy.

After news of her relationship with John Mulaney went public in 2021, Munn was met with criticism from those who accused her of breaking up the actor's marriage to his ex-wife Anna Tendler. "I actually dont think john mulaney is a bad person for having an affair and accidentally getting [her] pregnant. i think hes a bad person bc [sic] it was olivia munn," one person wrote on X. In addition to the constant social media backlash, there has been much more tragedy in Olivia Munn's life.