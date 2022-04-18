Why Olivia Munn Is Losing Her Hair In Clumps
Olivia Munn is one of the most "real" celebrities out there. Munn has been in the public eye for years, and the press went wild over her relationship with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A little while after she and Rodgers split, Munn linked up with comedian John Mulaney. Their relationship progressed pretty quickly, and during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Mulaney shared that he and Munn were expecting their first child together after a tough year. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don't have a joke for that. I'm really grateful," he told Meyers.
Munn didn't share a lot about her pregnancy on Instagram, but in December, she announced the arrival of her sweet little bundle of joy. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," she wrote, adding a red and green heart emoji to make the December 24 post more festive. Shortly after the birth of her son, Munn has been candid about all aspects of motherhood, including her struggles with postpartum depression. "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?)," she joked on her Instagram stories in March (via Page Six). "I'm so so happy, and at the same time, I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she wrote.
Now, Munn is keeping things real with another challenging aspect of motherhood.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Olivia Munn talks about postpartum hair loss
Olivia Munn is getting candid about a topic that many women dread — postpartum hair loss. Following the birth of her son, the mother of one confessed that she's been losing a lot of her beautiful locks. The star shared a double-photo Instagram update that included one solo shot and one with her adorable son Malcolm. She styled her silky, dark locks with a center part and loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders. Several people took to the comments section to gush over Munn's beauty, including fashion designer Amber Farr. "Can I just have your hair for one day please," she wrote.
Munn was quick to reply to the comment, but her answer isn't what you'd expect. "Ummm it's falling out in clumps post partum. I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition," she replied. The fashion designer quipped back that Munn is still "one stunning mummy." A few others also took time to comment on Munn's appearance. "You're GORGEOUS!" one follower gushed.
That wasn't the only time that Munn made a post or comment about her hair during the week. The following day, the actor posted a short video clip that showed her son's spit-up in her hair. "When you get your hair blown out and then your baby [pukes]," she wrote in the video. Amanda Kloots of "The Talk" wrote, "You can no longer do nice things."