Why Olivia Munn Is Losing Her Hair In Clumps

Olivia Munn is one of the most "real" celebrities out there. Munn has been in the public eye for years, and the press went wild over her relationship with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A little while after she and Rodgers split, Munn linked up with comedian John Mulaney. Their relationship progressed pretty quickly, and during an appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Mulaney shared that he and Munn were expecting their first child together after a tough year. "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery. And yeah, I don't have a joke for that. I'm really grateful," he told Meyers.

Munn didn't share a lot about her pregnancy on Instagram, but in December, she announced the arrival of her sweet little bundle of joy. "My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays," she wrote, adding a red and green heart emoji to make the December 24 post more festive. Shortly after the birth of her son, Munn has been candid about all aspects of motherhood, including her struggles with postpartum depression. "Been wearing the same sweatshirt for three days (I think, maybe more?)," she joked on her Instagram stories in March (via Page Six). "I'm so so happy, and at the same time, I'm struggling (weird to feel both simultaneously yet so grateful to have all the happiness to keep me afloat)," she wrote.

Now, Munn is keeping things real with another challenging aspect of motherhood.

